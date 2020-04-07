Quantcast
Connect with us

The hype behind Trump’s unproven coronavirus drug started off as a bizarre Twitter chat that soon landed on Fox News

Published

1 min ago

on

On the same day coronavirus was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, three strangers found one another on Twitter and discussed their hopes for a treatment using the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

That March 11 conversation between a cryptocurrency investor, a law school graduate and a self-described philosopher led to a paper published two days later on Google Docs — which falsely claimed the approval of two major universities and the National Academy of Sciences — and soon landed them on Fox News, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“James Todaro, a medical school graduate-turned cryptocurrency investor, and Greg Rigano, a law school graduate and fellow crypto investor, started publicly inquiring about the drug, which was starting to get some attention because of some initial anecdotal evidence and early, limited studies,” the website reported.

Adrian Bye, the philosopher involved in the online discussion but didn’t co-author the paper, agreed the methods “weren’t ideal,” but was glad the document put the potential treatment into public view.

Rigano wrote the first draft, telling Bye that he and an “eminent scientist” were prepared to publish a “peer reviewed” paper that showed chloroquine could cure and prevent COVID-19, but Bye was worried that rushing out the drug too soon could create a chloroquine-resistant coronavirus strain.

Scientists have seen no evidence the coronavirus is mutating to become more dangerous, but they also haven’t seen enough evidence to say whether chloroquine works against the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency approval to the drug as a COVID-19 treatment, but preliminary studies from China and France have defects that make their results inconclusive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The paper was then shared by Elon Musk on his Twitter feed, and Rigano and Todaro were booked on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program.

The following day, President Donald Trump incorrectly pronounced the FDA had approved the drug, which at the time had only been approved for clinical trials, and he continues pushing hydroxychloroquine as a possible miracle cure.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Scathing column rips Jared Kushner for being a dangerous ‘doofus’ over his coronavirus bungling

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Writing in The Guardian this Tuesday, Arwa Mahdawi contends that although some like to characterize Jared Kushner as a "supervillain," he lack the charisma for such a title. But in many way, his lack of charisma is one of his greatest strengths, because it has helped him fly under the radar.

"Politics has become a reality TV show and quiet Kushner is often too boring to bother with; it is far more interesting to focus on his glamorous wife, Ivanka Trump, or his garrulous father-in-law," Mahdawi writes. "Yet over the past few years Kushner has managed to insert himself into the highest levels of decision-making while largely remaining behind the scenes."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This is a calamity’: Presidential historian says Trump’s inept response to coronavirus proves he’s no FDR

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Presidential historian and MSNBC/NBC News contributor Jon Meacham often delves into U.S. history when discussing current events. And when he appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday morning, April 7, Meacham made a Trump/FDR analogy — stressing that President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s response to the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor are worlds apart.

The bombing of Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces on December 7, 1941 was described by FDR as “a day which will live in infamy,” and Meacham described FDR’s response to that tragedy as one of strong crisis management. FDR, Meacham told host Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, candidly told Americans that “it’s going to get worse and worse before it gets better and better.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed some disturbing truths about capitalism

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

The desperate policies of panic-driven governments involve throwing huge amounts of money at the economies collapsed in response to the coronavirus threat. Monetary authorities create money and lend it at extremely low interest rates to the major corporations and especially big banks "to get them through the crisis." Government treasuries borrow vast sums to get the collapsed economy back into what they imagine is "the normal, pre-virus economy." Capitalism's leaders are rushing into policy failures because of their ideological blinders.

?The problem of policies aimed to return the economy to what it was before the virus hit is this: Global capitalism, by 2019, was itself a major cause of the collapse in 2020. Capitalism's scars from the crashes of 2000 and 2008-2009 had not healed. Years of low interest rates had enabled corporations and governments to "solve" all their problems by borrowing limitlessly at almost zero interest rate cost. All the new money pumped into economies by central banks had indeed caused the feared inflation, but chiefly in stock markets whose prices consequently spiraled dangerously far away from underlying economic values and realities. Inequalities of income and wealth reached historic highs.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image