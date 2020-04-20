Top China official for Hong Kong security investigated for corruption
Beijing (AFP) – China’s deputy public security minister, who was placed in charge of security affairs for protest-wracked Hong Kong in 2017, is being investigated by the country’s anti-graft body for alleged corruption.Sun Lijun was being investigated for “serious violations of discipline and the law” -– a euphemism for corruption — according to China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.The notice, published late Sunday, did not give details on the alleged wrongdoings.Sun, 51, was last seen in public in early March in Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of China’s coronavirus outbreak…
World
Germany reopens some shops as parts of Europe ease virus curbs
Berlin (AFP) - Parts of Europe hit hard by the deadly coronavirus pandemic took tentative steps towards resuming normal lives on Monday, with Germany allowing some shops to reopen and Norway restarting nurseries.Governments across the world are debating how and when to ease the lockdowns that have kept more than half of humanity -- 4.5 billion people -- confined to their homes and crippled the global economy.After emerging in the industrial central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the respiratory virus has claimed roughly 165,000 lives, with nearly two thirds of the victims in Europe.But ... (more…)
Japan virus cases surge over 10,000 with hospitals stretched
Tokyo (AFP) - Japanese medics are warning more must be done to prevent the coronavirus from overwhelming the country's healthcare system as confirmed cases passed 10,000, despite a nationwide state of emergency.Experts have been alarmed by a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, with hundreds detected daily.Japan's outbreak remains less severe than in hard-hit European countries, but its caseload is one of Asia's highest after China and India, and is roughly on par with South Korea.There have been 171 deaths recorded so far in Japan and 10,751 cases, with the country under a month-long state of... (more…)