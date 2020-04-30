Trump in trouble as independent voters ‘aggressively’ shift away from him amid the coronavirus crisis: reporter
Conflict with his campaign manager, dropping polls and approval ratings — things are tumultuous in the White House as President Trump’s effort to mitigate the coronavirus health crisis marches on. Speaking on MSNBC’s Morning Joe this Thursday morning, Kasie Hunt told host Joe Scarborough that Trump’s reality is on a “track that is getting worse, and not better.”
“Republicans for the most part are still with the President, but when you start to look at how people are engaged, in a way that they weren’t before — Trump was relying on making this about his core supporters going to the polls, he was going to energize them, he wasn’t going to focus on the rest of the country,” Hunt said. “And when we were facing a polarized electorate that was talking about culture war-style issues every day, that may have been a strategy that was gonna work. But what’s been shifting aggressively are the numbers among Independents, in particular, are really concerning.”
Watch the full segment below:
Trump officials are pushing spy agencies to pursue ‘unsubstantiated’ conspiracy theory
As critical as President Donald Trump has become of the Chinese government’s initial response to coronavirus, he has something in common with Chinese officials: Trump, at first, failed to take the COVID-19 threat seriously. Exactly how COVID-19 started has been debated by health experts; a conspiracy theory on the far right claims that the deadly virus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China. And according to a New York Times article published on April 30, “senior Trump Administration officials” have “pushed American spy agencies to hunt for evidence to support” that “unsubstantiated theory.”
COVID-19
How Apple and Google will let your phone warn you if you’ve been exposed to the coronavirus
On April 10, Apple and Google announced a coronavirus exposure notification system that will be built into their smartphone operating systems, iOS and Android. The system uses the ubiquitous Bluetooth short-range wireless communication technology.
There are dozens of apps being developed around the world that alert people if they’ve been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. Many of them also report the identities of the exposed people to public health authorities, which has raised privacy concerns. Several other exposure notification projects, including PACT, BlueTrace and the Covid Watch project, take a similar privacy-protecting approach to Apple’s and Google’s initiative.
Karen Pence tells Fox News that Mike Pence didn’t know masks were required at Mayo Clinic
Karen Pence went on Fox News to explain why her husband failed to wear a required mask during a visit this week to the Mayo Clinic.
Vice President Mike Pence drew widespread condemnation when he declined to wear a protective mask during a tour of the medical clinic, and "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked his wife to explain.
"That's a great question as our medical experts have told us wearing a masks prevents you from spreading the disease and knowing that he doesn't have COVID-19, he didn't wear one," Pence said.
That was the explanation offered by the vice president after facing criticism, but his wife offered a new excuse.