Trump in trouble as independent voters ‘aggressively’ shift away from him amid the coronavirus crisis: reporter

Conflict with his campaign manager, dropping polls and approval ratings — things are tumultuous in the White House as President Trump’s effort to mitigate the coronavirus health crisis marches on. Speaking on MSNBC’s Morning Joe this Thursday morning, Kasie Hunt told host Joe Scarborough that Trump’s reality is on a “track that is getting worse, and not better.”

“Republicans for the most part are still with the President, but when you start to look at how people are engaged, in a way that they weren’t before — Trump was relying on making this about his core supporters going to the polls, he was going to energize them, he wasn’t going to focus on the rest of the country,” Hunt said. “And when we were facing a polarized electorate that was talking about culture war-style issues every day, that may have been a strategy that was gonna work. But what’s been shifting aggressively are the numbers among Independents, in particular, are really concerning.”

Watch the full segment below: