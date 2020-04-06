Trump inherited a pandemic strategy from George W. Bush — but he’s ignoring it: Ex-US Attorney

A pandemic plan was already on the books before President Donald Trump took office — but his administration has ignored it.

Former President George W. Bush’s administration completed a National Strategy for Pandemic Influenza in 2006, and it was updated as recently as 2017, but the current administration doesn’t seem to be following the steps laid out by the plan, argued a former U.S. attorney in a column for USA Today.

“Federal command, control and coordination are covered in the plan,” wrote Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan who helped craft the strategy. “It makes the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security responsible for coordinating federal operations and resources for federal, state and local governments, the private sector and non-government organizations.”

“DHS has lacked a Senate-confirmed secretary since Kirstjen Nielsen resigned a year ago,” McQuade added, “and the absence shows.”

McQuade called on the administration to follow the steps that have been laid out over more than a decade of planning, and coordinate the distribution of necessary supplies instead of forcing states to bid against each other on the open market.

“New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has suggested a strategy in which ventilators could first be sent to states like his, where the need is great, and then moved to other areas as the pandemic shifts to different parts of the country,” she wrote. “Such a coordinated response is just what the implementation plan envisions and can come only from national leadership.”

She also urged the president to encourage Americans to take part in social distancing measures to halt the virus’ spread, rather than relying on state and local officials to take a patchwork approach that is far less effective.

“Accurate advice from President Trump to stay home and close businesses could make such orders more politically feasible for elected officials in states where he enjoys substantial support,” McQuade argued.

Trump could also show more leadership by practicing social distancing himself, instead of appearing in public alongside other administration officials and shaking their hands, and he could also encourage religious leaders to halt their services until the outbreak eases.

“While free exercise of religion is a fundamental right, it is not completely free from governmental regulation,” McQuade wrote. “Government restraints on exercising religion are permitted as long as there is a compelling governmental interest that is narrowly tailored to achieve its purpose.”

“Preventing a deadly disease by banning all gatherings for a limited time would meet that test,” she added. “If Trump were to communicate this message to the public, he could increase compliance and save lives.”