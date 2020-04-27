Trump official trashes Jared Kushner’s pandemic work

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is supposed to be doing important work in helping the United States respond to the COVID-19 pandemic that has already killed more than 50,000 Americans.
However, Trump administration sources are telling The Daily Beast that Kushner has been notably absent in recent weeks, and they are unsure of what work he’s actually doing.
“[Jared] could be in his office just googling ‘coronavirus,’ show the results to the president, and still get a gold sticker from his dad-in-law,” one senior Trump administration official who works with the coronavirus task force tells the publication. “He is solving the coronavirus like he’s bringing peace to the [Middle East].”
Officials say that much of Kushner’s time has been spent trying to engage allies in the private sector to help with the administration’s response, although the results have “provoked mockery and some internal face-palming.”
Additionally, The Daily Beast reports that “several of the projects that Kushner’s team has helmed to help do that are running behind schedule or are causing massive disruptions in the way states are handling their own coronavirus responses.”
In particular, state officials are saying that Kushner’s efforts at buying up supplies for the national stockpile has actually harmed their ability to secure needed equipment for medical professionals.
