Trump touted Abbott Labs’ quick COVID-19 test — but HHS document shows only 5,500 are on the way for entire US
A coronavirus test made by Abbott Laboratories and introduced with considerable fanfare by President Donald Trump in a Rose Garden news conference this week is giving state and local health officials very little added capacity to perform speedy tests needed to control the COVID-19 pandemic.“That’s a whole new ballgame,” Trump said. “I want to thank Abbott Labs for the incredible work they’ve done. They’ve been working around-the-clock.”Yet a document circulated among officials at the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency this week shows that state …
Dr. Fauci gets added security as Trump fans denounce him as ‘deep state’ agent
The government assigned additional security for Dr. Anthony Fauci in the face of growing threats and fawning admirers.
The infectious-diseases expert has become the face of the U.S. government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, and he has also become a target for criticism from right-wing commentators and bloggers who want President Donald Trump to ease social distancing restrictions to restart the economy, reported the Washington Post.
Texas company says they have 2 million N95 masks for sale — for 6 times the normal price
In normal times, an N95 face mask would cost a big corporation a buck or less — particularly if it ordered a million of them.
But these aren’t normal times, and the pitch from industrial supplier Hatfield and Co. to sell as many as 2 million masks to a major U.S. oil company last week wasn’t your typical offer. The Texas-based supplier wanted $6.3 million for a minimum order of 1 million masks, with an option of buying 2 million for nearly $13 million, sales documents and interviews indicate.
At a time when the new coronavirus is rapidly spreading across the country and health care professionals are desperate for these face masks — which filter out at least 95% of airborne particles — to protect sick people and themselves, critics say a price like that smacks of profiteering and price gouging by someone in the supply chain.