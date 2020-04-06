Trump’s narcissism ensures he’ll never have the ‘best people’ advising him as coronavirus spirals out of control: op-ed

Writing in the New York Times this Monday, Jennifer Senior argues that controversial warnings from mental health experts about President Trump’s fitness for office are now proving to be true, as his “pathology” is endangering American lives and institutions in the midst of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

“Let’s start with the basics,” Senior writes. “First: Narcissistic personalities like Trump harbor skyscraping delusions about their own capabilities. They exaggerate their accomplishments, focus obsessively on projecting power, and wish desperately to win.”

Secondly, Trump’s narcissism ensures that he’ll never have the “best people” advising him, since his ego will never allow him to be upstaged.

Narcissists like Trump have a “gallery of sycophants,” Senior writes.

“With the exceptions of Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, Trump has surrounded himself with a Z-team of dangerously inexperienced toadies and flunkies — the bargain-bin rejects from Filene’s Basement — at a time when we require the brightest and most imaginative minds in the country.”

When faced with a historic health crisis that required historic means to combat it, Trump instead chose to relegate the job of disaster preparedness over to his son-in-law Jared Kushner. When it came to the economic fallout from the virus, Trump could have assembled a team of Nobel Prize-winning economists, but instead he turned to CNBC host Larry Kudlow.

“Meanwhile, Fauci and Birx measure every word they say like old-time apothecaries, hoping not to humiliate the narcissist — never humiliate a narcissist — while discreetly correcting his false hopes and falsehoods, Senior writes. “They are desperately attempting to create a safe space for our president, when the president should be creating a safer nation for all of us.”

Read her full op-ed over at The New York Times.