Two missing members of Kennedy family now presumed dead
Two members of the Kennedy political dynasty, including a grand-niece of John F. Kennedy, are now presumed dead after they went missing during a canoe trip, the family said Saturday.
It looks to be the latest chapter of heartbreak for a family that has suffered tragedy after tragedy, in the form of untimely deaths, since President Kennedy himself was assassinated in Dallas in 1963.
This time it involves a grand-niece of the late president, Maeve Kennedy McKean, 40, and her eight-year-old son Gideon. They disappeared Thursday while canoeing in the South River in Maryland, near the vast Chesapeake Bay, Governor Larry Hogan said Friday.
The Coast Guard, police and firefighters immediately launched a search but did not find the missing Kennedys.
“It has been more than 24 hours, and the chances they have survived are impossibly small. It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away,” husband David McKean wrote on Facebook early Saturday.
The rescue operation has now shifted to one of finding the bodies, said Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, the mother and grandmother of the missing two.
Kennedy Townsend, 68, is a former Maryland lieutenant governor, and the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, the onetime US attorney general in his brother’s administration.
RFK was himself slain in 1968 as he campaigned for president five years after his brother’s death.
In 1999 John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife and sister-in-law died when the small plane he was piloting crashed off the Massachusetts coast.
Saoirse Kennedy Hill, a granddaughter of RFK, died of what was ruled an accidental drug overdose last year at age 22.
David Kennedy, a son of Robert, died at age 28 of a cocaine overdose at a Florida hotel in 1984.
Another son of RFK, Michael, died in a skiing accident in Colorado in 1997.
Washington state nonprofit files lawsuit saying Fox News misled viewers about coronavirus
SEATTLE — A little-known Washington nonprofit has filed a lawsuit against Fox News in King County Superior Court, claiming the news station, its parent companies and owners violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act and acted in bad faith by disseminating false information about the novel coronavirus through its television news broadcasts and minimized the danger posed by the virus as COVID-19 began to explode into a pandemic.The suit, filed on behalf of the Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics (WASHLITE), alleges Fox News engaged in unfair or deceptive acts by representin... (more…)
Queen Elizabeth II to praise virus response in rare address
ueen Elizabeth II will urge people to rise to the challenge posed by the coronavirus outbreak, in a rare special address to Britain and Commonwealth nations on Sunday.
In extracts released Saturday of what royal officials said was a "deeply personal" speech, the 93-year-old monarch will say she has faith that people will respond, despite the difficulties.
The broadcast, scheduled to air at 1900 GMT on Sunday, is only the fourth time in her 68-year reign that she has made a special televised address outside her annual Christmas Day message.
It comes as daily deaths in Britain hit a record high of 708, including a five-year-old child on Saturday, taking the overall toll to 4,313 -- and as the country prepared for a third week of lockdown.
US small businesses seek $5.4 billion in virus relief loans
Small and medium-size US businesses have applied for more than $5.4 billion in government-backed loans as a key pillar of the country's coronavirus relief plan took effect, the Trump administration said.
Jovita Carranza, who heads the federal Small Business Administration, said late Friday on Twitter that 17,503 companies -- those with 500 or fewer employees -- had filed applications through local banks for loans totaling more than $5.4 billion.
Friday was the first day the companies were able to apply for the money, intended in large part to help them pay employees' salaries.