‘Unhinged grifters’: Internet reacts to Diamond and Silk being booted off Fox News

On Monday, right-wing vloggers Diamond and Silk were reportedly ousted as Fox News contributors after promoting a series of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenters on social media had a number of reactions — including to ask why the president of the United States was not being held to the same standard — or, for that matter, higher-ranking TV personalities at Fox.

Fox News has reportedly canned controversial personalities Diamond & Silk aka Rock & Burlap. I never rejoice in anyone’s termination, however these Trump-loving siblings have been pushing some dangerous #coronavirus conspiracy theories. https://t.co/yItD2oPftD #DiamondandSilk — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 27, 2020

Congrats to new OAN hosts Diamond & Silk. https://t.co/c8rKguotYF — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) April 27, 2020

FOX just fired Diamond & Silk for promoting disinformation about Covid-19. Because Diamond and Silk are held to a higher standard than, y’know, America’s president. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 27, 2020

I mean think what kind of unhinged grifters you’d have to be for Fox News to nope out https://t.co/iXVCIL5O8Z — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 27, 2020

Getting fired from Fox for espousing dangerous, unfounded theories about the coronavirus largely seems to depend on how big a star you are and how big your platform is. Trish Regan, Diamond & Silk are small potatoes that don't bring in many viewers, thus are easier to cut. https://t.co/kb2isTn7Kc — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) April 27, 2020

Was what Trish Regan said much different than what Sean Hannity has said? No, not really. Is what Diamond & Silk have been saying much different than what Tucker Carlson or Laura Ingraham have said on their shows? No, not really. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 27, 2020

Diamond & Silk "argued that the number of American coronavirus deaths has been inflated to make Trump look bad" on their livestream So did Fox host Tucker Carlson and senior political analyst Brit Hume on Carlson's Fox News show! https://t.co/pPsa8lHKgG — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 27, 2020