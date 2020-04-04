Walmart will limit number of shoppers allowed in stores during coronavirus pandemic
In an effort to improve social distancing measures amid the coronaviruspandemic, Walmart announced Friday more changes to its store’s policies.Beginning Saturday, the company will limit the number of customerswho can be in a store at once, Walmart Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith said in a blog post.“Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20% of a store’s capacity,” Smith said.Store associates will mark a queue at a single-entry door, direct new shoppers there, and admit them one-by-one and count th…
Leaked memo: Amazon execs sought to tar fired employee who organized coronavirus walkout
As Amazon grapples with coronavirus infections among workers at a growing number of its facilities, senior leaders sought to discredit the organizer of a walkout in New York this week, according to an internal memo.Amazon general counsel David Zapolsky, in notes from a meeting of top executives circulated within the company and leaked to VICE News, called walkout organizer Chris Smalls — who was fired earlier this week — “not smart, or articulate, and to the extent the press wants to focus on us vs. him, we will be in a much stronger PR position than simply explaining for the umpteenth time ho... (more…)
Tiger King: True-crime tale of ‘Joe Exotic’ grips an America on ‘shutdown’
Amid a constant swirl of grim coronavirus news, the surreal tale of a gay, mullet-wearing private zookeeper who calls himself "Joe Exotic" -- now in prison for murder-for-hire -- has captivated a nation stuck on the couch.
"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" -- featuring a menagerie of big cats, wacky employees and misfit lovers -- is part "Animal Planet" and part "Breaking Bad."
And it's all true.
With the vast majority of Americans ordered to stay at home to curb the spread of the deadly virus, the Netflix true-crime series has become a must-see binge-watch for the masses.
Trump jokes about being ‘involved in’ models during coronavirus briefing
President Donald Trump joked about being “involved in” models during a coronavirus briefing at the White House. The quip came while the president was fielding questions about the trajectory of the pandemic.“The models show hundreds of thousands of people are going to die and you know what I want to do? I want to come way under the model,” he said. “The professionals did the models and I was never involved in a model. At least this kind of a model.”Vice President Mike Pence, standing stoically behind the president, did not laugh.Nearly 276,000 Americans have been infected by the coronavirus, ac... (more…)