WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders to suspend his 2020 presidential campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to announce that he is suspending his 2020 presidential campaign, according to a statement released Tuesday morning.

Sanders will address his supporters via video stream, which is scheduled to air at 11:45am ET. Watch it live:

Watch live video from Bernie_Sanders on www.twitch.tv

“I respect his decision,” tweeted progressive journalist Krystal Ball, “but I think this is the wrong move.”

ADVERTISEMENT