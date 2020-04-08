WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders to suspend his 2020 presidential campaign
Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to announce that he is suspending his 2020 presidential campaign, according to a statement released Tuesday morning.
Sanders will address his supporters via video stream, which is scheduled to air at 11:45am ET. Watch it live:
“I respect his decision,” tweeted progressive journalist Krystal Ball, “but I think this is the wrong move.”
