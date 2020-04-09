Quantcast
Watch Matt Gaetz get brutally taken down on Fox News for minimizing coronavirus — and costing lives

16 mins ago

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) received a public rebuke on Fox News for his minimizing of the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Gaetz infamously wore a gas mask to mock the disease.

Gaetz was brutally taken to task on Laura Ingraham’s show by Democratic strategist Chris Hahn, a former advisor to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Watch:


