Yappa: About our new commenting app

Right-wing groups with ties to Betsy DeVos are behind protests against coronavirus restrictions: report
According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released earlier this week, 81% of Americans believe that the United States “should continue to social distance for as long as is needed to curb the spread of coronavirus.” In other words, most Americans are smart enough to realize that while social distancing is inconvenient and difficult, it is certainly preferable to dying from COVID-19. But a minority of far-right extremists have been holding rallies and protests against social distancing. And journalist Jason Wilson, in an article The Guardian, takes a look at some of the groups behind those protests.
2020 Election
Trump White House using loophole to keep talks with CEO’s on coronavirus off the record: report
According to a report from Politico, the White House carefully described Donald Trump's plans to meet with CEO's over the COVID-19 health crisis in such a way that will allow him to keep his conversations with business leaders private, thereby skirting transparency laws.
As Politico's Josh Gerstein writes, "President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the initiative with much fanfare, rattling off the names of more than 200 business leaders that he said would be part of the 'Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.' He then dove into the outreach campaign Wednesday, holding four conference calls with different segments of the massive group and compiling thoughts on how to restart the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic."
Trump incites protesters to ‘liberate’ their states from Democratic governors as conservatives revolt against pandemic restrictions
Even though President Donald Trump has advised his supporters to stay at home and maintain social distancing protocols, on Friday he endorsed an anti-quarantine movement that has protested restrictions in Michigan and Ohio.
"LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" the president wrote, in reference to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic.
Michigan has been one of the states hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the state has documented 30,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2,000 deaths from the disease.
In addition to Michigan, the president also called on citizens to "liberate" Minnesota and Virginia. In the case of Virginia, the president said followers should rise up to "save your great 2nd amendment" that he described as "under siege."