Andrew Cuomo denounces police violence: ‘The names change, but the color doesn’t’

At Saturday’s press conference, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) sharply condemned police brutality against Black men in an emotional speech.

“We tend to look at these situations as individual incidents. They’re not individual incidents,” said Cuomo. “When you have one episode, two episodes, maybe you can look at them as individual episodes. But when you have 10 episodes, 15 episodes, you are blind or in denial if you are still treating each one like a unique situation.”

“We have an injustice in the criminal justice system that is abhorrent. That is the truth,” said Cuomo. “It doesn’t make me feel good to say that. I’m a former prosecutor … and it’s not just George Floyd. You look back even in modern history in my lifetime. This started with Rodney King. Rodney King was 30 years ago. We suffered in this city through Amadou Diallo and Sean Bell and Eric Garner. How many times have we seen the same situation? Yes, the names change, but the color doesn’t. And that is the painful reality of this situation. And it’s not just 30 years. It is this nation’s history of discrimination and racism dating back hundreds of years.”

Cuomo added that “while I share the outrage at this fundamental injustice,” he begged for an end to the outbreaks of rioting at the protests around the country.

“The violence doesn’t work,” he said. “Martin Luther King, Dr. King, God rest his soul, he taught us this. He knew better than anyone who is speaking to us today on this issue. Returning hate for hate multiplies hate. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that. Yes, outrage. Yes, anger. Yes, frustration. But not violence.”

