Andrew Cuomo denounces police violence: ‘The names change, but the color doesn’t’
At Saturday’s press conference, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) sharply condemned police brutality against Black men in an emotional speech.
“We tend to look at these situations as individual incidents. They’re not individual incidents,” said Cuomo. “When you have one episode, two episodes, maybe you can look at them as individual episodes. But when you have 10 episodes, 15 episodes, you are blind or in denial if you are still treating each one like a unique situation.”
“We have an injustice in the criminal justice system that is abhorrent. That is the truth,” said Cuomo. “It doesn’t make me feel good to say that. I’m a former prosecutor … and it’s not just George Floyd. You look back even in modern history in my lifetime. This started with Rodney King. Rodney King was 30 years ago. We suffered in this city through Amadou Diallo and Sean Bell and Eric Garner. How many times have we seen the same situation? Yes, the names change, but the color doesn’t. And that is the painful reality of this situation. And it’s not just 30 years. It is this nation’s history of discrimination and racism dating back hundreds of years.”
Cuomo added that “while I share the outrage at this fundamental injustice,” he begged for an end to the outbreaks of rioting at the protests around the country.
“The violence doesn’t work,” he said. “Martin Luther King, Dr. King, God rest his soul, he taught us this. He knew better than anyone who is speaking to us today on this issue. Returning hate for hate multiplies hate. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that. Yes, outrage. Yes, anger. Yes, frustration. But not violence.”
Watch below:
CNN
CNN
‘We’re not stupid’: CNN’s Van Jones accuses prosecutors of putting ex-cop Chauvin on path to ‘exoneration’ for Floyd death
On CNN Saturday, commentator Van Jones warned that the prosecution of the Minneapolis police officer involved in the death of George Floyd sets him up to be let off easy.
"The idea that you could have a lynching, you know, an officer lynch a man," said Jones. "That was a lynching. Not one minute, not two minutes, not three minutes, six, seven, eight minutes, depriving someone of oxygen, a spectacle in front of a whole community, you have a lynching. You have not just an officer doing it, but you have three police officers there and do nothing to intervene, in fact defend him. You can then give — I've never heard of third degree murder. I'm an attorney. I'm in my 50s. I've never heard of third degree murder. Not to arrest the other officers and we're all going to say thank you very much and go back to what we're doing."
CNN
‘They offered him no humanity’: Floyd family attorney rips Minneapolis for adding ‘insult to injury’
On Friday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of George Floyd, expressed his outrage at how local officials are handling the case — and demanded harsher prosecution of the officers responsible.
"The family does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department or anybody affiliated with the Minneapolis Police Department, Anderson," said Crump. "Remember the first report that came out, they gave so much false information in that report, talking about George was resisting. George was threatening, saying that he died of a medical condition. Never once mentioning the fact that this officer had his knee on his neck, not just for one minute, two minutes, three minutes, four minutes, five minutes, six minutes, seven minutes but for eight minutes ... people need to understand, the last eight minutes of his life he was struggling to breathe, telling them I couldn't breathe, and they offered him no humanity."