Australian media to be tried for contempt over Pell reporting
Dozens of Australian journalists and news organizations will go on trial in November for allegedly violating a gag order barring coverage of Cardinal George Pell’s sex crimes case, a judge said Tuesday.
Rupert Murdoch’s Nationwide News and the former Fairfax group, now owned by broadcaster Nine, are among 12 companies facing contempt charges along with 18 leading editors and reporters.
If convicted, the journalists face prison terms of up to five years and the media organizations fines of up to Aus$500,000 ($328,000).
The presiding judge issued the gag to prevent news of the court proceedings from prejudicing jurors in what was expected to be a second trial against Pell over his now-quashed conviction for child sex abuse.
The order meant Pell’s December 2018 conviction for allegedly abusing two choirboys in the 1990s could not be reported in Australia, including on the internet.
Local media then ran cryptic articles complaining they were being prevented from reporting on a story of major public interest.
But they were accused of breaching the order and “scandaliZing the court” with those reports, even though they did not mention Pell or the charges involved.
Press freedom and civil liberties groups say so-called suppression orders are over-used by Australian courts and have failed to take into account changes in the way news is disseminated online and via social media.
The targeted news organizations have vigorously disputed the contempt of court charges.
Some of the defendants were dropped from the case earlier this year.
The gag order was lifted in early 2019 when prosecutors dropped further charges against Pell and the cleric was subsequently acquitted of all charges by Australia’s top court in April this year.
Barrister Matt Collins, representing the media, told the court Tuesday that the journalists “are very anxious for these matters to be resolved finally”.
“It’s been hanging over their heads for far too long,” he said.
Prosecutors want their cases to be heard as a single trial but Collins argued it would be an “injustice” for journalists from rival firms to face trial at the same time as such allegations “would never be heard together” ordinarily.
Judge John Dixon said the case was getting “long in the tooth” and so should go to trial this year if possible.
He pencilled in a “tentative” date of November 9 but left open the door to holding multiple trials.
The case is scheduled to return to court on July 23 for another pre-trial hearing.
Hong Kong leader tries to reassure investors rattled by China law
China's plans to impose a new security law on Hong Kong will not erode freedoms, the city's leader said Tuesday, as she tried to reassure international businesses and foreign governments alarmed by the proposal.
Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the controversial law would "only target a handful of lawbreakers" but she would not be drawn on what actions and opinions would be deemed illegal once the legislation is passed.
Her comments came as the commander of China's military garrison in Hong Kong warned the law would "punish any acts of separatism".
COVID-19
Partygoers celebrate as Iceland’s nightclubs reopen
Iceland's dancefloors once again pulsed to the beat as the country's nightclubs reopened on Monday after a nine-week closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At B5, a trendy high-end club in central Reykjavik, groups of friends huddled together on sofas, laughing and chatting above the din of the music though the dancefloor remained empty for much of the evening.
One of the bartenders, a French-Icelandic 22-year-old student named Nicolas, served up drinks to clubbers with a smile, telling AFP he was "not particularly worried" about COVID-19, noting his life had "returned to normal" since Iceland began easing restrictions earlier this month.
Costa Rica legalizes same-sex marriage in first for Central America
Costa Rica legalised same-sex marriage on Tuesday, becoming the first Central American country to do so and sparking an emotional response from rights campaigners as the first weddings were held overnight.
Celebrations were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a special program about LGBT rights was broadcast on public television and online after a court ruling came into force at midnight.
"This change will bring about a significant social and cultural transformation, allowing thousands of people to marry," said President Carlos Alvarado in the program.
Costa Rica is the eighth country in the Americas to recognise same-sex marriage -- a group that includes Brazil, Ecuador and Argentina, as well as Canada and the US.