Bill Barr’s dismissal of Flynn’s case is a ‘politicization of the prosecutorial process all in order to benefit Trump’: op-ed
In the wake of Attorney General Bill Barr’s move to drop the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Paul Rosenzweig writes in The Atlantic that there are now two separate systems of justice, “one for the president’s friends, and one for everyone else.”
“This is not the first time that Attorney General Barr has interfered in criminal investigations involving close confidants of President Trump,” Rosenzweig writes. “Earlier he intervened to soften a sentencing memorandum for Roger Stone—an act that led to the withdrawal of four career prosecutors from the case and a call from thousands of DOJ alumni for Barr’s resignation. Additionally, he earlier sought to soften the sentence to be imposed on General Flynn. This time, Barr has gone a step further and moved to dismiss the Flynn case outright. Once again, the lead prosecutor has quit the case, and the government’s filing was so unpersuasive that no career prosecutor was willing to sign it. It is signed only by a political appointee—Timothy Shea, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, who was appointed by Barr—acting at the Attorney General’s direction.”
For those wonder why Barr would do such a thing even though Flynn has already pled guilty, Rosenzweig contends that now Trump is free from the “politically damaging choice of pardoning Flynn; and doing so now also allows Barr and Trump to continue their assault on the Mueller investigation and the Russian connection as a ‘hoax.'”
Trump’s refusal to wear a mask isn’t just vanity — it’s also a fascist rejection of the duty to protect others
Despite knowing full well the furor that Vice President Mike Pence raised by not wearing a mask during a Mayo Clinic visit in late April, Donald Trump refused to wear a mask when visiting Honeywell factory in Arizona earlier this week — a factory that makes masks. This wasn't just a symbolic nose-thumbing at people's reasonable desire to be safe. Trump and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were putting the lives of Honeywell employees in danger.
COVID-19
US prevents Security Council vote on pandemic: diplomats
The United States on Friday prevented a vote in the UN Security Council on a resolution on the coronavirus pandemic, apparently because it made implicit mention of the World Health Organization, diplomats said.
The text, under negotiation since March, called for a worldwide cessation of hostilities in conflict zones so governments can address the pandemic.
The US blocked a procedure that would have led to a vote on the resolution, the diplomats said.
President Donald Trump has been sharply critical of the WHO over what he calls its mishandling of the global health crisis and suspended US funding of the UN agency.