Derek Chauvin’s wife wants a divorce: Her ‘utmost sympathy’ lies with George Floyd
The wife of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin released a statement on Friday announcing she was seeking a divorce.
Kellie Chauvin released the statement through her lawyer, who spoke with her Friday evening.
“She is devastated by Mr. [George] Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving tragedy.”
“She has filed for dissolution of her marriage,” the statement noted.
Kellie Chauvin,
Through her attorney wife of former Officer Derek Chauvin the former Minneapolis Police Officer charged with murdering #GeorgeFloyd released a statement saying she is devastated by Floyd’s death, sends condolences to his family and is divorcing her husband @wcco pic.twitter.com/A5n7bYgdbK
— esme murphy (@esmemurphy) May 30, 2020
Breaking Banner
‘Brutal and unacceptable’: Calls for arrest of NYPD cop who put woman in the ER during protests
The Speaker of the New York City Council is demanding accountability for a NYPD officer caught on tape violently striking a woman during protests of police violence.
Video of the incident appeared on social media on Friday. The video appears to show the cop running up a shoving the woman, launching her off her feet.
She is reportedly now in the ER after suffering a serious seizure.
"This officer needs to be charged with assault," Speaker Cory Johnson posted on Twitter. "Hard to watch. Brutal and unacceptable."
This officer needs to be charged with assault.
Breaking Banner
‘I’m getting shot’: Shocking video shows police in Louisville hitting journalists with pepper bullets
Police fired pepper bullets at a camera crew doing a live broadcast of the police violence protests in Louisville on Friday evening.
"WAVE 3 News reporter Kaitlin Rust appeared to have been hit by rubber bullets reportedly fired by an LMPD officer during a protest in downtown Louisville," the station reported.
Rust was wearing a fluorescent safety vest at the time of the incident.
"I'm getting shot," she shouted.
The news anchor asked, "who are they aiming that at?"
Breaking Banner
Law enforcement files discredit Brian Kemp’s accusation that Democrats tried to hack the Georgia election
It was a stunning accusation: Two days before the 2018 election for Georgia governor, Republican Brian Kemp used his power as secretary of state to open an investigation into what he called a “failed hacking attempt” of voter registration systems involving the Democratic Party.
But newly released case files from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reveal that there was no such hacking attempt.
The evidence from the closed investigation indicates that Kemp’s office mistook planned security tests and a warning about potential election security holes for malicious hacking.
Kemp then wrongly accused his political opponents just before Election Day — a high-profile salvo that drew national media attention in one of the most closely watched races of 2018.