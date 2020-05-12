Fears over Donald Trump, Jr’s health after ‘sweaty and glassy eyed’ appearance on Fox

The president’s eldest so appeared on Fox Business on Tuesday to defend his father against the latest charges of racism.

That is a fairly common situation. But what shocked people on Twitter was how the president’s son looked — and what could’ve been responsible for his state.

Viewers expressed concern — and contempt — for junior’s health after his appearance.

Here’s some of what people were saying about his appearance.

does this motherfucker always dunk his head in a huge pot of canola oil right before he goes on camera?? https://t.co/MQ3eePAaj9 — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) May 12, 2020

Don Jr looks like he's in rehab. https://t.co/NZPnqY3UMp — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) May 12, 2020

This is the "my wife changed the locks, can I crash here for a bit?" look. https://t.co/nF90QLY7x6 — Bill Baer (@Baer_Bill) May 13, 2020

“I didn’t get bitten by a zombie” – person on the walking dead who has in fact been bitten by a zombie #donjr #loudobbs https://t.co/UjmSTg8L2Y — DogsHateBoots (@DogsHateBoots) May 12, 2020

Sweaty and glassy eyed…..is he sick?

We can only hope. https://t.co/MSk2WO9ZuL — Lovewilloverpowerhate (@fightthewrong) May 13, 2020

Why's he look like a recently divorced lumberjack who's trying and failing to get sober https://t.co/hfyBJhM8oC — leshy (@phi1ch) May 13, 2020

This is the guy who stands outside the 7-11 that will buy you beer if you give him a twenty. https://t.co/TqwSi9yiv1 — Johnny Downtown (@goneonbeyond) May 13, 2020

in a nation full of divorced dudes Trump might be the most divorced https://t.co/MNhHQ7R0Fe — Matthew Callan (@scratchbomb) May 12, 2020

His eyes? Are they bloodshot? https://t.co/eT3cqpD3oo — maureen greger (@moalice46) May 13, 2020

Is @DonaldJTrumpJr freaking out because daddy is going to lose the election and the #TrumpCrimeFamily is going to face criminal charges? #TrumpIsALoser #PartyAlmostOverJunior https://t.co/0RSG1cW6r8 — Stan Spak (@stanspak) May 13, 2020

It kind of looks like junior is running a bit of a fever. Wonder what could cause that? #COVIDIOT #NotSorry https://t.co/VjZj9Ox0HE — Not Afraid Of The Dark (@TheReviewnaut) May 13, 2020

If the president's son does an interview extremely high on cocaine, it's technically legalized. Sorry, I don't make these rules https://t.co/xJBr53cASE — Graham (@neolibgraham) May 13, 2020