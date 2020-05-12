Quantcast
Connect with us

Fears over Donald Trump, Jr’s health after ‘sweaty and glassy eyed’ appearance on Fox

Published

13 mins ago

on

The president’s eldest so appeared on Fox Business on Tuesday to defend his father against the latest charges of racism.

That is a fairly common situation. But what shocked people on Twitter was how the president’s son looked — and what could’ve been responsible for his state.

Viewers expressed concern — and contempt — for junior’s health after his appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying about his appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Fears over Donald Trump, Jr’s health after ‘sweaty and glassy eyed’ appearance on Fox

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

The president's eldest so appeared on Fox Business on Tuesday to defend his father against the latest charges of racism.

That is a fairly common situation. But what shocked people on Twitter was how the president's son looked -- and what could've been responsible for his state.

Viewers expressed concern -- and contempt -- for junior's health after his appearance.

Here's some of what people were saying about his appearance.

https://twitter.com/BillCorbett/status/1260330232583684097

https://twitter.com/MattMurph24/status/1260356136173264903

https://twitter.com/LaurenWern/status/1260327767108919304

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican claims people will be forced to wear masks in the shower if ‘Heroes Act’ passes

Published

37 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) attempted to create fear and uncertainty over the "Heroes Act" coronavirus stimulus during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) unveiled the bill on Tuesday.

https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi/status/1260376812103892993

But Kennedy worried the bill would force people to wear Personal Protective Equipment while showing.

"Her bill would turn over all of our public safety decisions, or most of them, to [the Occupational Safety and Health Administration] OSHA," he argued. "Which will probably, promptly, require all of us to abide by OSHA rules."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump shredded for ‘obsessing’ over his former adviser’s federal case in the middle of a pandemic

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist David Von Drehle excoriated President Donald Trump for "obsessing" over the federal case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

"President Trump’s supporters are tired of the attention given to the novel coronavirus pandemic. I hear this from my email inbox and see it on the websites catering to those voices," wrote Von Drehle. "I find this odd, given that the president frequently assures us that his leadership during this public health crisis has been exemplary, 10 out of 10, the best in the world. And don’t take his word for it; Vice President Pence and deputy president Jared Kushner agree."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image