Fox News largely ignores coronavirus death-toll milestone
As most of the nation’s media organizations on Wednesday somberly reflected on a grim coronavirus death toll milestone, Fox News largely downplayed the story during its prime-time programs, and on the network’s website.“If historians were to go back and watch Fox News on the night the country passed 100,000 deaths, they’d be forgiven if they didn’t know it happened,” CNN Business reporter Oliver Darcy wrote in an analysis of the coverage.Darcy pointed out that, while major mainstream media networks, publications and websites acknowledged that the U.S. surpassed 100,000 coronavirus-related deat…
Fox & Friends host cooks up workaround for Trump’s Twitter fact-checks
"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade offered a suggestion for President Donald Trump to avoid Twitter's fact checks.
Twitter has started adding disclaimers to some of the president's tweets after he posted inaccurate information about mail-in voting, which prompted Trump to sign an executive order limiting legal protections for social media companies, but the Fox News host said that might all be avoided.
"Let's say the president tweeted what he did yesterday, and he came out and he said what he said about the written ballots, about the mail-in ballots," Kilmeade said. "What if he just said 'in my opinion, in my opinion, mail-in ballots would result in massive fraud.' Would that make Twitter feel as though they have to put attachments in to push back on the president? I mean, could he easily just add those couple of words, because his followers don't care if it's his opinion."
Fox News host: Trump’s order against social media is based on ‘an outright lie’
On Fox News Thursday, host Neil Cavuto laid into President Donald Trump for his executive order punishing social media companies for perceived "bias" against him.
"The president is saying that some of their liability protections should be waived when they do things that are not fair, in this case, to some things that he has said on Twitter," said Cavuto. "What was shocking in those comments, he was open to shutting down Twitter — whatever your opinions, on the left or right, a huge social networking site, the largest on the planet — and that since it was fact-checking him, that's good enough to crack down and maybe look at shutting down Twitter."