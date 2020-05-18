Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News pundit with 9 kids wants schools open because ‘parents are wanting to shoot their heads off’

Published

10 mins ago

on

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy on Monday said that the pandemic stay-at-home orders are like a “national suicide.”

During an appearance on Fox Business, Campos-Duffy assailed former President Barack Obama over his criticism of the government’s pandemic response.

“President Obama didn’t respond to the swine flu pandemic for six months after a thousand people died and so it’s kind of rich coming from him,” she opined. “The last thing we need right now is more people being sour on the economy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Campos-Duffy, people “don’t want handouts” from the government as economic relief.

“The way it was handled in New York has nothing to do with the way it’s happening [in middle America],” she continued. “When this is all over, New York media may be responsible for the death of rural health care because it is serious what’s happening here and there’s absolutely no reason for it.”

“It’s like a suicide — a national suicide,” she added. “That’s totally unnecessary.”

The Fox News contributor, who has nine children, went on to say that schools should also be opened immediately.

“Parents right now are wanting to shoot their heads off,” she complained. “Because they can’t do the homeschooling, our kids are suffering.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Frankly, I can tell you as a mom who is having to do this homeschooling, we’re failing,” Campos-Duffy added. “I saw a headline on Drudge — parents giving up on homeschooling — I thought, I’m one of those. It’s hard work.”

Watch the video below from Fox Business.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The Republican who said face masks dishonor God is now pushing a wild conspiracy theory about Ohio’s governor

Published

1 min ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

An Ohio Republican who refuses to wear a mask for purported religious reasons accused Gov. Mike DeWine of manufacturing the coronavirus crisis to gather dictatorial powers.

State Rep. Nino Vitale (R-Urbana) spun a conspiracy theory about the GOP governor in a Facebook post flagged by Ohio Capital Journal reporter Tyler Buchanan, which suggested DeWine knew about the novel coronavirus more than a year ago.

"The question we should be asking ourselves is what did DeWine know over a year ago that might make him desire to have such totalitarian powers for a possible ‘public health emergency’ back in early 2019?" Vitale posted.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s defenders are drumming up fake Democratic ‘scandals’ to provide cover for his failures: ex-RNC spokesperson

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

In a biting column for the conservative Bulwark, the former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee claimed that fans of Donald Trump -- including his own children -- are frantically drumming up fake "scandals" involving Democrats in an effort to drown out the daily news reports of the president's failures.

According to Tim Miller, who also worked for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, President Donald Trump was all over the place over the weekend, tweeting out conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and his impeachment and encouraging protesters to cause a ruckus over stay at home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic that has now claimed over 90,000 American lives.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News pundit with 9 kids wants schools open because ‘parents are wanting to shoot their heads off’

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy on Monday said that the pandemic stay-at-home orders are like a "national suicide."

During an appearance on Fox Business, Campos-Duffy assailed former President Barack Obama over his criticism of the government's pandemic response.

"President Obama didn't respond to the swine flu pandemic for six months after a thousand people died and so it's kind of rich coming from him," she opined. "The last thing we need right now is more people being sour on the economy."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image