George Floyd and ex-officer Derek Chauvin worked security at same nightclub

Published

1 min ago

on

George Floyd and the police officer who kneeled on his neck until he died both worked security for the same south Minneapolis dance club.

The 46-year-old Floyd and former officer Derek Chauvin overlapped shifts at the El Nuevo Rodeo club on Lake Street up until the end of last year, reported KSTP-TV.

“Chauvin was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open,” said Maya Santamaria, who owned the building for two decades but recently sold the venue. “They were working together at the same time, it’s just that Chauvin worked outside and the security guards were inside.”

Santamaria could not say whether Floyd and Chauvin knew each other because there were often a couple dozen security guards, including off-duty police officers, working on popular Latin music nights.

She did not initially recognize either man in the video showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck near the club where they had worked.

“My friend sent me (the video) and said this is your guy who used to work for you and I said, ‘It’s not him.’ And then they did the closeup and that’s when I said, ‘Oh my God, that’s him,'” Santamaria said. “I didn’t recognize George as one of our security guys because he looked really different lying there like that.”


Mayor blasts the president's after-midnight tweets: 'Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis'

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

The mayor of Minneapolis responded to after-midnight tweets from Donald Trump during an early morning press conference on Tuesday.

Trump had lashed out at Mayor Jacob Frey.

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

'Shots fired, we have shots fired': Listen to Louisville reporter's harrowing live broadcast — 7 wounded

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

While Minnesota's twin cities were the scene of massive protests over the police killing of George Floyd, there also was a major protest in Louisville.

"Seven people were shot Thursday night in downtown Louisville during a protest to demand justice for the shooting death of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor during a March police raid, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department," WDRB-TV reports.

Jerry Falwell Jr. says he'll only follow Virginia's coronavirus mask rule if it has Gov. Northam's alleged blackface photo

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

The Rev. Jerry Falwell Jr. has come up with a solution to what he views as an objectionable mask mandate in Virginia: put Gov. Ralph Northam in his own alleged objectionable situation on it.“I was adamantly opposed to the mandate from @GovernorVA requiring citizens to wear face masks until I decided to design my own,” Falwell, the president of Liberty University, tweeted Wednesday. “If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!”He also included a photo of the makeshift masks, complete with the yearbook photo that fea... (more…)

