George Floyd and ex-officer Derek Chauvin worked security at same nightclub

George Floyd and the police officer who kneeled on his neck until he died both worked security for the same south Minneapolis dance club.
The 46-year-old Floyd and former officer Derek Chauvin overlapped shifts at the El Nuevo Rodeo club on Lake Street up until the end of last year, reported KSTP-TV.
“Chauvin was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open,” said Maya Santamaria, who owned the building for two decades but recently sold the venue. “They were working together at the same time, it’s just that Chauvin worked outside and the security guards were inside.”
Santamaria could not say whether Floyd and Chauvin knew each other because there were often a couple dozen security guards, including off-duty police officers, working on popular Latin music nights.
She did not initially recognize either man in the video showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck near the club where they had worked.
“My friend sent me (the video) and said this is your guy who used to work for you and I said, ‘It’s not him.’ And then they did the closeup and that’s when I said, ‘Oh my God, that’s him,'” Santamaria said. “I didn’t recognize George as one of our security guys because he looked really different lying there like that.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.