Here’s how Mike Flynn can still end up in federal prison — but only if Democrats win in 2020

There was widespread outrage on Thursday when the Department of Justice sought to dismiss charges against for National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators.

“As part of Flynn’s plea agreement, as far as I’ve read this, as a nonlawyer, it seemed to me that he was admitting to having committed other crimes and he was agreeing with his, with the government, that they wouldn’t charge him for those things, but he did have to lay out what he had done, particularly not registering as a foreign agent when he was working at as the National Security Adviser to the president-elect of the United States — it is not an insignificant crime,” Maddow noted.

“What happens to those things that he admitted to?” she asked former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade.

“And this is another glimmer of hope, Rachel, because the counts and the information were solely related to these [18 U.S. Code] 1001 violations, false statements to the FBI relating to the interview that he had with the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador, even though he admitted, it is referred to as ‘relevant conduct,'” McQuade explained.

“The parties agree to it, they agree he will be not charged for it but the courts are allowed to consider it in imposing sentence, so in terms of this dismissal, with prejudice, it relates only to those counts that were filed, and so as long as the statute of limitations hasn’t run, a new Justice Department could refile those charges against Michael Flynn and the statute won’t run until five years after the date the crime was committed — March of 2017 — which would give the Justice Department until March of 2022 to file those charges,” she explained.

“Wow,” Maddow replied. “And, of course, they would have sort of a leg up in bringing any such prosecution, given that he admitted to all of the crimes in writing and signed his name to them — which is a helpful thing if you’re a prosecutor.”

