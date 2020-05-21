Here’s why the new Arbery arrest is damning for Georgia investigators: CNN
On Thursday, CNN legal analyst Laura Coates broke down why the new arrest of William Roddie Bryan, the alleged filmer of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting, looks so problematic for Georgia investigators.
“What do you make about how this unfolded, dramatically and quickly, even though there have been a couple months between the shooting and the time of the arrests of the father and son, and now Bryan?” asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
“Well, this tells you the accelerated pace which they were able the determine there was probable cause to make these arrests,” said Coates. “Imagine the comparison, when it took more than 80 days for the official two — the father and son, Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, to be arrested. If they were able to have all of this evidence closer in time to the actual killing of Ahmaud Arbery, one would be able — you would be able to draw the same conclusions closer to the time.”
“It tells you there is the need for the Department of Justice at least in part, to resolve, to review the prosecutorial conduct in this case to assess whether there is any bias and undue influence exerted to put a thumb on the scale of justice in favor of the McMichaels, in favor of Bryan, and against the best interests of the family of Ahmaud Arbery,” added Coates.
Michigan AG says as far as her department is concerned, Trump is ‘no longer welcome’
On CNN Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who had warned President Donald Trump to follow the law on protective equipment at his speech at the Ford plant, suggested he will not be allowed to hold similar events going forward, and that she will be speaking to Ford about its failure to enforce the law and their own policy.
"Is the president no longer welcome in Michigan?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"Well, I would say speaking on behalf of my department and my office, that's exactly right," said Nessel. "Today's events were extremely disappointing and yet totally predictable ... the president is like a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules. I have to say this is no joke."
Trump is ‘unpopular and trailing’ — and that’s why he’s making ‘wild charges’ against Michigan: CNN’s Harwood
President Donald Trump lashed out at the states of Michigan and Nevada on Wednesday because they are sending out absentee ballot applications to all registered voters.
CNN's John Harwood said on Thursday that the president's attack on these states came from the recognition that he is trailing significantly, which is why he's now going on a crusade aimed at making voting more difficult.
"When you're an unpopular president, and Donald Trump is unpopular, you're trailing your opponent, he's trailing Joe Biden down by 11 points in a national poll that came out yesterday... democratic elections are not your friend," Harwood said. "And so, in his agitation over the consequences politically of the pandemic, President Trump went after the voting process yesterday."
CNN’s Avlon roasts Trump’s ‘Obamagate’ stunt: ‘Rarely have we seen the smoking gun fizzle as fast’
CNN's John Avlon on Thursday mocked President Donald Trump for his failed attempts to create a phony scandal about former President Barack Obama.
In his latest "Reality Check" segment, Avlon roasted the president and his defenders for hyping up a newly leaked email written by former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice in which she emphasized that Obama wanted any investigations into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian agents to be done "by the book."
"Rarely have we seen the supposed smoking gun fizzle as fast as the Susan Rice emails," he said.
Avlon went on to explain that the email showed Obama and his national security team acting entirely properly in light of the Trump campaign's multiple contacts with Russian officials who had worked to help Trump win the election just months earlier.