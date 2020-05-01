Judge rejects pay-discrimination claim by U.S. Women’s National Team: report

The reigning world champions on the U.S. women’s soccer team received a setback in court as they seek equal pay with their male counterparts, CNN reported Friday.

“A federal judge has dismissed the claims for equal pay by the US women’s national soccer team, according to a court filing on Friday. Claims of unequal travel conditions, like charter flights and hotel recommendations, and support services, specifically medical and training support, can still go to trial,” CNN noted.

The players blasted the decision.

“We are shocked and disappointed with today’s decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay,” spokesperson Molly Levinson said.

“We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender. We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change; we know that it takes bravery and courage and perseverance to stand up to them. We will appeal and press on,” she vowed.