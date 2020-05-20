Quantcast
Connect with us

Korean football club get record fine over fully clothed sex dolls in stands

Published

1 min ago

on

South Korea’s FC Seoul were fined a record 100 million won ($81,000) for using sex dolls to fill seats at a match held behind closed doors, with K-League officials saying the football club had “deeply humiliated women fans”.

With spectators barred because of the coronavirus, FC Seoul came under fire after dozens of dolls wearing T-shirts or holding placards with the logo of a sex-toy seller appeared at Sunday’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident made headlines around the world.

After reviewing the case, the K-League accepted FC Seoul’s claim that it did not know the mannequins were sex toys, but said it “could have easily recognised their use using common sense and experience”.

“The controversy over this ‘real doll’ incident has deeply humiliated and hurt women fans (and) damaged the integrity of the league,” it said in a statement late Wednesday, handing down the largest fine in its 38-year-history.

FC Seoul accepted the decision, apologised and promised to prevent a repeat.

Reports say a mannequin distributor approached the K-league offering to provide its products to fill empty stands for free, and was introduced to FC Seoul.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team said it had asked the police to investigate the provider.

The K-league’s new season kicked off without spectators on May 8 after being postponed for more than two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs have used cardboard cutouts, placards and banners to fill up the stands, but fans were not impressed with the sex dolls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wonder how they even came up with this bizarre idea. This is an international disgrace,” said one online critic.

Another fan added: “FC Seoul turned its stadium into a X-rated zone.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s vaccine czar under fire for his relationship with drug companies he’ll be overseeing

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The New York Times published an analysis of the extensive industry ties — and potential conflicts of interest — of President Donald Trump's new top vaccine official.

"The scientist, Moncef Slaoui, is a venture capitalist and a former longtime executive at GlaxoSmithKline," reported Sheila Kaplan, Matthew Goldstein, and Alexandra Stevenson. "Most recently, he sat on the board of Moderna, a Cambridge, Mass., biotechnology firm with a $30 billion valuation that is pursuing a coronavirus vaccine. He resigned when President Trump named him last Thursday to the new post as chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, the federal drive for coronavirus vaccines and treatments."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Chris Cuomo’s CNN interview with his brother the governor takes a bizarre turn

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

CNN's Chris Cuomo has turned his interviews with his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) beyond the question and answer for some momentary levity amid the heartbreak and loss Americans are experiencing in the COVID-19 crisis. The comedic questions have helped draw attention to important issues couched between chuckles.

Speaking Wednesday, the younger Cuomo inquired about his brother's coronavirus test, which some have reported is an uncomfortable or painful experience. President Donald Trump explained it wasn't enjoyable, but the governor showed his state how easy it was for him to take.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet mocks upcoming pro-Trump version of ‘The View’: ‘Hard pass for those grifters’

Published

44 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's campaign unveiled a new pro-Trump talk show that will be called "The Right View" — essentially, "The View" except all the hosts support Trump. The show will be hosted by the president's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign strategist Mercedes Schlapp, and 2016 Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson.

The Trump campaign is launching a conservative competitor to ‘The View’ called ‘The Right View’

Co-hosts: @kimguilfoyle @LaraLeaTrump @mercedesschlapp and @KatrinaPierson pic.twitter.com/edcC4Ll0iR

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image