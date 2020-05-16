Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee Sen. Lindsey Graham said in an interview airing Sunday that the public should not expect a vacancy on the Supreme Court to remain open this election year, despite what happened last time.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican, told journalist Greta Van Susteren that 2020 presents a different situation than in 2016 when Merrick Garland’s nomination languished ahead of the election when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) denied then-President Barack Obama the opportunity to replace Justice Antonin Scalia upon Scalia’s death. President Donald Trump appointed Neil Gorsuch to the seat in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, Merrick Garland was a different situation,” Graham said. “You had the president of one party nominating, and you had the Senate in the hands of the other party.”

“A situation where you’ve got them both would be different,” the senator added.

These people don’t even have an ounce of shame https://t.co/CZBdAHqdGZ — WHO GONNA CHECK ME BOO (@compost_therich) May 16, 2020