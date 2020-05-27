Quantcast
Minnesota governor: the George Floyd video makes me ‘physically ill’

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a public address on Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) condemned the police killing of George Floyd, saying that the video of the officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck made him “physically ill” and that he was “shocked and horrified” by what he saw.

“George Floyd did not deserve to die,” said Walz. “But he does deserve justice.”

The killing has triggered outrage and protests in Minneapolis, with police clashing with demonstrators on Tuesday and dispersing chemical agents into the crowd. All of the officers involved in the incident were terminated immediately. It is unclear whether or how many of them will be criminally charged for the death.

You can watch the press conference here.


‘We’re not a nanny state here’: Georgia gov says ‘we can’t keep fighting the virus from our living room’

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

Georgia governor Brian Kemp announced this Wednesday that he'll continue to roll back lockdown orders as long as people continue to practice social distancing guidelines, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Kemp says that the state's data is looking good and downplayed reports about rising numbers of new cases.

“It’s one reason I opened up the state when I did. I felt like our people had learned a lot. They get it. They know what they need to do,” he said. “We can’t keep fighting the virus from our living room.”

Kayleigh McEnany draws outrage for claiming there’s no ‘reason’ to allow more mail-in voting

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

On Wednesday, despite a new report that she herself has voted by mail nearly a dozen times, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took to Twitter to blast proposals to expand mail-in voting — and suggested Democrats were pushing it "without a reason."

President @realDonaldTrump is against the Democrat plan to politicize the coronavirus and expand mass mail-in voting without a reason, which has a high propensity for voter fraud.

‘George Floyd was lynched’: Church sign blasts white supremacy as ‘the most dangerous virus’

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

A church in St. Petersburg, Florida, is taking an opportunity to speak out in support of the family of George Floyd, who died this Monday after a police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for up to eight minutes.

A sign outside the church was updated to read, "George Floyd was lynched today by the police. We can’t breathe!" On the opposite of the marquee, it reads, "White Supremacy: The most dangerous virus infecting our country since 1942."

Speaking to News Channel 8, the pastor of Allendale United Methodist Church said that Floyd "should be alive today."

