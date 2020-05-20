Morning Joe panelists examine ‘deep panic’ in Trump’s re-election campaign
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and John Heilemann agreed President Donald Trump was in a “bad place” politically, six months out from Election Day.
The “Morning Joe” host said the president’s support from seniors has been wiped out by the coronavirus crisis, and Scarborough said the campaign was spending money in some reliable Trump strongholds — which he said was a bad sign for his re-election chances.
“Time to look at your operation and see how you got in such bad shape in May, or start looking at yourself and asking why you keep inflicting damage on your own campaign,” Scarborough said. “Insulting women, insulting doctors, the medical community. Donald, the conspiracy theories, they’re not working.”
Heilemann agreed that Trump’s focus on his base was a warning sign for his 2020 campaign.
“At this moment in Donald Trump’s political operation, there is so much panic over the erosion of the president’s base,” Heilemann said.
“When you’re president of the United States and you run for re-election, the year that you run, by the time you get to the spring, if you’re in any position to win, you are already so confident of your base vote, that you have got it locked down and locked away and you know that you have the win number that you need with the core of your electorate and with the right percentage of Republicans,” Heilemann added.
A popular president would have solidified his base and party behind him by now, but Heilemann said Trump’s spending reveals deep worry within his campaign about November.
“By the spring you’re thinking about how do you destroy the other guy and build your own vote?” he said, “and go to states that you didn’t win last time and improve your margins with groups that you didn’t do that well last time. That’s not the campaign that they’re running. Their base is hemorrhaging. He’s down with non-college whites against Joe Biden versus 2016, he’s down with men overall against Joe Biden versus 2016. He is down, or as you just pointed out, with seniors dramatically, like fatally if the election were held today.”
“That is what the [Barack] Obama fixation is about, it’s about trying to shore up his base,” he added, “and the cost of it is everything you just said. The cost of it is the suburbs, the cost of it is educated voters across the board of all races and genders, and the cost of it is, of course, any chance to even make small gains with African American voters. But that’s the position they’re in right now. They’re in the position where their base is not nailed down, so that’s job one for Donald Trump right now, and for that to be job one for an incumbent president in the middle of May of a re-election year, you are in some deep, deep, deep, deep, deep, deep bad business — bad place to be.”
2020 Election
Far-right conspiracy nut thanks QAnon in Oregon GOP Senate primary victory speech
A believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory has won the Republican Party's primary for the U.S. Senate in the state of Oregon.
Per The Daily Beast, Republican candidate Jo Rae Perkins on Tuesday night celebrated her win by touting her belief in QAnon, a conspiracy theory that claims President Donald Trump is working to secretly uncover a global pedophile ring that encompasses the entire Democratic Party.
2020 Election
Think Trump and Republicans wouldn’t try to cancel an election? Look at what the GOP in Georgia just pulled off
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will be permitted to hand-pick the state's next Supreme Court Justice after that same high court ruled last week that a special election set for Tuesday could be canceled.
Kemp and his Secretary of State, Brad Raffensberger, moved to cancel voting in the state earlier this year after state Supreme Court Justice Keith Blackwell announced he would step down after his six-year term expires at the end of 2020.
Taking the matter of who should succeed Blackwell into his own hands will allow Kemp, a Republican, to appoint another right-wing judge to serve on the highest court in the state for at least two years. Like the U.S. Supreme Court, the nine-member Georgia Supreme Court—though most of its member recused themselves from ruling on this case—enjoys a Republican majority.
2020 Election
All Texans can vote by mail after judge rules absentee ballot restrictions are illegal
A federal judge on Tuesday opened a path for a massive expansion in absentee voting in Texas by ordering that all state voters regardless of age qualify for a mail-in ballot during the coronavirus pandemic.
Days after two hour preliminary injunction hearing in San Antonio, U.S. District Judge Fred Biery agreed with individual Texas voters and the Texas Democratic Party that voters would face irreparable harm if existing age eligibility rules for voting by mail remain in place for elections held while the coronavirus remains in wide circulation. Under his order, which will surely be appealed, voters under the age of 65 who would ordinarily not qualify for a mail-in ballot would now be eligible.