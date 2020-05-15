No proof Russian hackers targeted Merkel, says Russia’s Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday rejected German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s accusations that Russian hackers had spied on her.
“Five years have passed. Not a single concrete fact has been provided,” Lavrov said in a live interview with Russia‘s RBK media group.
(AFP)
Hackers claim they’ve got Trump’s ‘dirty laundry’ — and demand $42 million ransom to keep it private
A group of hackers claim that they've obtained a pile of "dirty laundry" on President Donald Trump and are threatening to release it unless the law firm they stole it from forks over $42 million.
The New York Post reports that hacker group REvil launched a successful attack against celebrity law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks in which they swiped 756GB of data from the firm's servers.
Hackers initially asked the law firm, which represents high-profile clients including Lady Gaga and Madonna, for $21 million, but they doubled their request on Thursday after claiming that they'd also obtained information on Trump.
Trump ‘projects his sense of inferiority’ by calling women reporters ‘nasty’: forensic psychiatrist
A Yale psychiatrist who has sounded the alarm on President Donald Trump's mental health for the last several years is urging Congress to heed the warnings of mental health experts — as the president's coronavirus response goes off the rails with new conspiracy theories about former President Barack Obama and attacks on female reporters.
Major medical journal demands Trump’s removal over abject failures of COVID-19 response
In a very rare commentary on political matters, the editors of the esteemed medical journal Lancet called for a new president in 2021 who can competently deal with a major health crisis by letting health care professionals do their jobs.
In what can only be described as a scorching appraisal, the editors called out President Donald Trump and some of his top aides for undercutting the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at a time when the U.S -- and the world at large -- are being ravaged by the COVID-19 virus.