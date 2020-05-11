Quantcast
Connect with us

Sioux tribes refuse to take down coronavirus checkpoints after GOP governor threatens legal action

Published

1 min ago

on

In South Dakota, Sioux tribes have set up highway checkpoints in the hope of preventing the spread of coronavirus on their reservations — and Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, has demanded that the checkpoints be removed. But Sioux leaders are fighting back.

In a letter on Sunday, May 10, Maggie Seidel (Noem’s policy director), told members of the Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribes, “The checkpoints on state and US highways are not legal, and if they don’t come down, the state will take the matter to federal court.” But Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier is not backing down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frazier told CNN, “We want to ensure that people coming from ‘hot spots’ or highly infected areas, we ask them to go around our land…. With the lack of resources we have medically, this is our best tool we have right now to try to prevent (the spread of COVID-19).”

In her letter, Seidel asserted that it is “unlawful to interrupt the flow of traffic on these roads.” But Frazier has maintained that his top priority is “protecting the lives of our people and those that live on this reservation.”

MSNBC’s Joy Reid clearly sided with Frazier’s position when he appeared on her show, “AM Joy,” on May 10 — asserting that Noem was endangering the lives of Native Americans by interfering with the checkpoints. Frazier told Reid, “We have every legal right to do what we’re doing. In the past history, and time after time, the lack of adequate health care for our people — we just don’t really have the resources to combat this virus once it gets into our lands. Right now, the main tool we have at this point is prevention.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg scalds Trump for pushing to reopen US as COVID-19 rages inside White House

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

"The View" co-hosts were shocked Monday after the revelations that the White House has been infected with the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, top White House adviser Kevin Hassett admitted that he would be a lot safer at home but he's willing to risk his life to work in the White House.

"It's a small, crowded place, it's a little bit risky, but you have to do it because you have to serve your country," said Hassett on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"Well, I know this is a ridiculous question to ask, but if the White House can't figure out how to keep the coronavirus out of the workplace, you know, how are they going to tell everybody else, get back to work? I mean, I don't understand it," said Goldberg. "I just -- I'm now sort of batting it around in my brain, Sunny. what do you think?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House reporters told to wear masks after multiple staffers test positive for COVID-19

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Members of the media working at the White House were advised this week to wear masks after multiple staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In recent days, a spokesperson for Mike Pence and a valet tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the White House Correspondents Association urged media staffers at the White House to begin wearing masks due to the risks.

"We strongly urge anybody who is coming to White House grounds to comply with CDC guidelines are on wearing a mask where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain," says @jonkarl in message to @whca members.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s gaslighting of America over increased pandemic safety is falling apart: columnist

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

According to Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, Donald Trump's attempts to re-open the economy in an attempt to salvage his re-election hopes took a major hit with the Friday announcement that the COVID-19 virus has now invaded the White House and infected several staffers.

Under the headline, "Trump's latest effort to gaslight America is falling apart, " Sargent suggested news of the coronavirus infecting upper-level aides is "devastating " to the president's happy talk that the pandemic is being brought under control and the country can get back to business as usual.

Continue Reading
 
 