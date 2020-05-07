‘The fix was in’: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin explodes over DOJ Flynn decision

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was beside himself with outrage over the Justice Department’s move to drop charges against President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“Jeffrey, you have been reading through this lengthy Justice Department filing,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “What is their argument for dropping the case, and do you believe it’s legitimate?”

“The argument is that even if he did lie, even if Flynn did lie, this was not a legitimate investigation at that point in January of 2017,” said Toobin. “It is one of the most incredible legal documents I have read, and certainly something that I never expected to see from the United States Department of Justice.”

“The idea that the Justice Department would invent an argument, an argument that the judge in this case has already rejected, and say, that’s the basis for dropping a case where the defendant admitted his guilt, shows that this is a case where the fix was in,” continued Toobin. “Donald Trump has been saying for months, if not years, he feels sorry for Michael Flynn. He wanted to help Michael Flynn. That’s what this case is about, not the equal protection of the law.”

