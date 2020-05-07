Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The world has watched in horror’: Ex-Australian prime minister torches Trump’s coronavirus response

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd published an incisive piece in Foreign Affairs on Wednesday dissecting the international consequences of COVID-19 and the effects it will have on the globe’s great power struggle between the United States and China.

He argued that, despite some expectations that China is weathering the crisis’s domestic risks well, the Communist Party will certainly be damaged by the fallout at home. But he saved him most devastating and whithering critiques for the United States, the Trump administration, and Trump himself in particular. His remarks offer a useful glimpse into how the world perceives the American handling of the crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rudd deemed the Trump adminsitration’s management of the crisis as “chaotic,” saying that it “has left an indelible impression around the world of a country incapable of handling its own crises, let alone anybody else’s.” And it is cementing the internal divisions in the country, which he believes add “a further constraint on U.S. global leadership.”

His remarks about Trump, in particular, are blistering:

The world has watched in horror as an American president acts not as the leader of the free world but as a quack apothecary recommending unproven “treatments.” It has seen what “America First” means in practice: don’t look to the United States for help in a genuine global crisis, because it can’t even look after itself. Once there was the United States of the Berlin airlift. Now there is the image of the USS Theodore Roosevelt crippled by the virus, reports of the administration trying to take exclusive control of a vaccine being developed in Germany, and federal intervention to stop the commercial sale of personal protective equipment to Canada. The world has been turned on its head.

If Trump is re-elected, he wrote, it “will mean greater decoupling and possibly attempted containment, driven by Trump’s base and widespread national anger over the origins of the virus, although this strategy will be rendered incoherent at times by the president’s personal interventions.” China’s leadership, he argued, would prefer this outcome because “it sees value in his tendency to fracture traditional alliances, to withdraw from multilateral leadership, and episodically to derail the United States’ China strategy.”

And it’s not just the coronavirus that has revealed these failings. Russ argued that the weakening of the United States’ global position was happening before the pandemic:

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the current crisis, the postwar liberal international order was already beginning to fragment. The United States’ military and economic power, the geopolitical fulcrum on which the order rested, was being challenged by China, first regionally and more recently, globally. The Trump administration was adding to the order’s problems by weakening the U.S. alliance structure (which in conventional strategic logic would have been central to maintaining a balance of power against Beijing) and systematically delegitimizing multilateral institutions (effectively creating a political and diplomatic vacuum for China to fill). The result has been an increasingly dysfunctional and chaotic world.

He warns that we’re at serious of a new cold war. But to avoid it, the United States and China both need to change track and adopt a conciliatory posture to avoid an impending confrontation.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Splendid isolation: islands prove safe ports in virus storm — if you can get there

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Enjoying the loosening of a six-week coronavirus lockdown in Cyprus, Michalis Eveledis charged across pristine white sand and plunged headlong into the cool Mediterranean under a glaring sun.

"I am very glad to visit my beach and swim for the first time this year," the 39-year-old resident of Ayia Napa -- usually a magnet for foreign tourists but now deserted -- said with a big grin.

The government this week began allowing people into the sea for the first time since March and permitted them to leave their homes up to three times, instead of just once, per day.

Cyprus is one of a clutch of normally highly open island nations -- including Iceland, Malta and New Zealand -- that have lately started easing, or are poised to ease, measures restricting internal movement.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Forced exorcisms are being touted as a ‘cure’ for LGBT people in Indonesia

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

Andin is haunted by memories of being forced into an exorcism to "save" her from being transgender -- a ritual that could become mandatory for Indonesia's LGBT community if a controversial new law is passed.

For two decades she has endured harassment and abuse as her family desperately tried to "cure" her. Treatments ranged from being bombarded with Koranic verses while trapped in a locked room for days, to being doused with freezing water by an imam promising to purge the "gender disease".

But it is the exorcism that breaks her heart.

She was taken against her will to a strange religious guru near her hometown of Medan in Sumatra. He showed her a burial shroud commonly used to cover the dead and prayed over her.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Australia’s Cardinal Pell knew of Catholic clergy abuse for decades: inquiry determines

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

Cardinal George Pell was aware of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in Australia as far back as the 1970s and failed to seek the removal of accused priests, according to parts of a top-level inquiry released Thursday.

The Royal Commission report was handed down in 2017 but pages relating to Pell's conduct were heavily redacted to prevent jurors in his trials on child sex abuse allegations from being prejudiced.

Australia's High Court last month acquitted the former Vatican treasurer of all charges and freed him from jail, allowing the release of findings relating to Pell from the Royal Commission into institutional child sex abuse.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image