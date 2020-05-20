‘They hate the truth’: Chuck Schumer criticizes Trump for ‘outrageous’ watchdog firing spree

On CNN Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) excoriated President Donald Trump over the firing spree of inspectors general.
“Do you think Secretary Pompeo broke the law by doing what he did?” asked host Erin Burnett.
“We don’t know enough facts,” said Schumer. “That’s why the inspector general should have been allowed to pursue these cases on his own without interference from either the Secretary of State and certainly without being fired by the president. It’s outrageous. And he’s done this time and time again. The head of BARDA said hydroxychloroquine is bad for you. Trump didn’t like to hear that. He fired the guy. It’s like a dictatorship. It’s not like a democracy. We depend on truth in this democracy, and this president runs away from it. And it’s hurting the American people every single day.”
“The inspector general was designed to be separate and independent so that he could uncover or she could uncover wrongdoing,” continued Schumer. “And every president — presidents don’t like hearing when they’re wrong, but no one has had this pattern of any time someone tells you the truth, someone starts uncovering something wrong in your administration, instead of trying to correct it, this president fires the person and lets everything fester. And that’s why we’re in — that’s why things get worse and worse and worse. And COVID is the most glaring example of that.”
During a press conference, The Post's Phil Rucker asked the president to define what exactly Obamagate was. The president attacked the question saying that everyone knows it and if his paper was any good they'd write about it. But it isn't just reporters who have no idea what conspiracy du jour the president has decided to run with. His supporters don't even know what Obamagate is.
On Wednesday, Politico reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ignored warnings from senior administration officials against a controversial Saudi arms deal at the center of an inspector general investigation.
"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo disregarded the advice of high-level officials at the State Department, Pentagon and within the intelligence community in invoking an emergency waiver last year to circumvent congressional review of billions of dollars in arms sales to the Gulf, according to two former administration officials and three congressional sources," reported Lara Seligman, Andrew Desiderio, and Betsy Woodruff Swan.
On Wednesday, Axios reported that the Homeland Security inspector general has opened an investigation into how the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has distributed medical supplies in the coronavirus pandemic.
"FEMA is leading federal operations in response to the outbreak and is tasked with distributing vital medical supplies and protective equipment across the U.S.," wrote Orion Rummler. However, "When procuring supplies, inexperienced volunteers recruited by Jared Kushner were reportedly tasked with choosing where the equipment should go, per The New York Times."