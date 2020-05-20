Quantcast
‘They hate the truth’: Chuck Schumer criticizes Trump for ‘outrageous’ watchdog firing spree

Published

1 hour ago

on

On CNN Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) excoriated President Donald Trump over the firing spree of inspectors general.

“Do you think Secretary Pompeo broke the law by doing what he did?” asked host Erin Burnett.

“We don’t know enough facts,” said Schumer. “That’s why the inspector general should have been allowed to pursue these cases on his own without interference from either the Secretary of State and certainly without being fired by the president. It’s outrageous. And he’s done this time and time again. The head of BARDA said hydroxychloroquine is bad for you. Trump didn’t like to hear that. He fired the guy. It’s like a dictatorship. It’s not like a democracy. We depend on truth in this democracy, and this president runs away from it. And it’s hurting the American people every single day.”

“The inspector general was designed to be separate and independent so that he could uncover or she could uncover wrongdoing,” continued Schumer. “And every president — presidents don’t like hearing when they’re wrong, but no one has had this pattern of any time someone tells you the truth, someone starts uncovering something wrong in your administration, instead of trying to correct it, this president fires the person and lets everything fester. And that’s why we’re in — that’s why things get worse and worse and worse. And COVID is the most glaring example of that.”

Watch below:


