‘They offered him no humanity’: Floyd family attorney rips Minneapolis for adding ‘insult to injury’
On Friday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of George Floyd, expressed his outrage at how local officials are handling the case — and demanded harsher prosecution of the officers responsible.
“The family does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department or anybody affiliated with the Minneapolis Police Department, Anderson,” said Crump. “Remember the first report that came out, they gave so much false information in that report, talking about George was resisting. George was threatening, saying that he died of a medical condition. Never once mentioning the fact that this officer had his knee on his neck, not just for one minute, two minutes, three minutes, four minutes, five minutes, six minutes, seven minutes but for eight minutes … people need to understand, the last eight minutes of his life he was struggling to breathe, telling them I couldn’t breathe, and they offered him no humanity.”
“When this autopsy by the city’s medical examiner says that had nothing to do with his death, we understand they did the same thing to Eric Garner, and we’re not going to allow that to happen this time,” said Crump. “That’s why you see those people protesting in Minneapolis, protesting in New York and Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, because African-Americans are just fed up with them killing unarmed black people, people supposed to protect and serve us.
“George Floyd’s family and people all over America are saying how can they not charge first degree murder,” said Crump. “This DA came out yesterday and added insult to injury when he said there may be evidence that proves there was no crime. We were just — George’s family were just disgusted. You mean to tell me you’re saying that you still can’t arrest all four of these officers based on what we see on this video? … His family wants the world to know that they’re going to keep their foot on the neck of these officers until they are convicted, just like he kept his knee on the neck of their brother, their gentle giant.”
WATCH: Protester scales Secret Service building to spray-paint profane anti-Trump message
On Friday, protests around the country continued against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
As CNN covered shots of protests in Washington, D.C., one demonstrator could clearly be seen scaling a Secret Service building, before taking out a can of spray paint and writing "F**K TRUMP" on the edifice.
Some commenters on social media noticed, and tweeted their support for the protester.
Just watched this white boy hero climb these bars & spray paint "FUCK TRUMP" on live TV. #BlackLivesMatter @CNN pic.twitter.com/89nLCK52fc
CNN’s Jim Acosta walks through all the times Trump has ‘thrown gasoline’ on racial tension
On CNN Friday, following President Donald Trump's abrupt exit from a press conference following a racially charged tweet, chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta broke down President Donald Trump's history of stoking racial tensions during moments of crisis.
"He is trying to clean up this tweet that he posted last night," said Acosta. "First, just what the president said a few moments ago. He said the looters in Minneapolis should not be able to drown out the voice of so many peaceful protesters. That, obviously, is a very mild version of what he was trying to say or he claims he was trying to say last night when he tweeted, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." That obviously is an expression steeped in all kinds of ugliness. The Miami Police chief back in 1967, when there was unrest in that city, used that expression. George Wallace, the segregationist, used words like that in 1968."
‘This is not going to end’: Van Jones says the public doesn’t trust local authorities to deliver justice
On CNN Friday, commentator Van Jones discussed where the George Floyd case currently stands — and what must happen to ensure the peace.
"This particular medical examiner's report reminds me of the 1990s, where there was this thing called 'sudden in-custody death syndrome,'" said Jones. "Things just got so sudden that the person died. It almost began to feel like a collaboration or collusion between law enforcement and the medical examiners to come up with stuff that kind of watered down the role of the police. If hypertension is going to become an excuse for what happened here, African-Americans including myself have hypertension at epidemic rates."