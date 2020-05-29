‘They offered him no humanity’: Floyd family attorney rips Minneapolis for adding ‘insult to injury’

On Friday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of George Floyd, expressed his outrage at how local officials are handling the case — and demanded harsher prosecution of the officers responsible.

“The family does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department or anybody affiliated with the Minneapolis Police Department, Anderson,” said Crump. “Remember the first report that came out, they gave so much false information in that report, talking about George was resisting. George was threatening, saying that he died of a medical condition. Never once mentioning the fact that this officer had his knee on his neck, not just for one minute, two minutes, three minutes, four minutes, five minutes, six minutes, seven minutes but for eight minutes … people need to understand, the last eight minutes of his life he was struggling to breathe, telling them I couldn’t breathe, and they offered him no humanity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“When this autopsy by the city’s medical examiner says that had nothing to do with his death, we understand they did the same thing to Eric Garner, and we’re not going to allow that to happen this time,” said Crump. “That’s why you see those people protesting in Minneapolis, protesting in New York and Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, because African-Americans are just fed up with them killing unarmed black people, people supposed to protect and serve us.

“George Floyd’s family and people all over America are saying how can they not charge first degree murder,” said Crump. “This DA came out yesterday and added insult to injury when he said there may be evidence that proves there was no crime. We were just — George’s family were just disgusted. You mean to tell me you’re saying that you still can’t arrest all four of these officers based on what we see on this video? … His family wants the world to know that they’re going to keep their foot on the neck of these officers until they are convicted, just like he kept his knee on the neck of their brother, their gentle giant.”

Watch below: