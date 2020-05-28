Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump claims he had to vote by mail because he was busy at the White House — he was actually golfing in Florida

Published

1 min ago

on

While pushing false conspiracy theories about mail voting, President Donald Trump has argued that he was allowed to vote by mail in Florida, because he was unable to vote in person. Like thousands of other claims made by the president, this one is simply not true.

This article was originally published at Salon

The president was in Florida to play golf at his Palm Beach course on the weekend of March 7, which was during the state’s early voting period. Trump even drove past an open voting site at a nearby library at least six times on that visit, CNN reported. He did not stop by any of the other 15 early voting sites open in Palm Beach County that weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, Trump requested an absentee ballot on March 9, and he voted by mail in the primary.

The report undercut false allegations that Trump made while pushing similarly debunked claims about mail voting.

“Absentee is OK: You’re sick. You’re away. As an example, I have to do an absentee, because I’m voting in Florida, and I happen to be president. I live in that very beautiful house over there that’s painted white,” Trump told reporters Tuesday. “So that’s OK. And it’s OK for people that are sick, and they can’t get up. Something. You know, something. But voting is a great honor. It’s a great honor, and people love to go out and vote. And I want to keep it that way. And if we don’t keep it that way, we’ll have nothing but a rigged system in this country, and we can’t do that.”

The vast majority of states already allow anyone to vote by mail, and numerous Republican-led states have moved to make it easier to vote by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In my state, I’ll bet 90% of us vote by mail. It works very, very well,” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told reporters last week. “And it’s a very Republican state.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know why I voted? Because I happened to be in the White House, and I won’t be able to go to Florida and vote,” Trump claimed last month. “If you’re president of the United States — and if you vote in Florida, and you can’t be there — you should be able to send in a ballot.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany echoed Trump’s false claim earlier this month.

“The president is, after all, the president, which means he’s here in Washington. He’s unable to cast his vote down in Florida — his state of residence,” she told reporters. “So, for him, that’s why he had to do a mail-in vote. But he supports mail-in voting for a reason, when you have a reason that you are unable to be present.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McEnany did not respond to the CNN report, which noted that Trump was “yards away from a polling place” during his visit and within 15 miles of seven other polling sites. The White House press secretary, who has tried to cast doubts on mail voting herself, voted by mail 11 times in the last 10 years in Florida, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“Absentee voting has the word absent in it for a reason. It means you’re absent from the jurisdiction or unable to vote in person,” she said in a statement to the outlet. “President Trump is against the Democrat plan to politicize the coronavirus and expand mass mail-in voting without a reason, which has a high propensity for voter fraud. This is a simple distinction that the media fails to grasp.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But, as the state’s Division of Elections explains, there is no need to be “absent” in order to request a mail ballot.

“Vote-by-mail refers to voting a ballot received by mail or picked up by or for a voter instead of going to the polls to vote during early voting period or Election Day,” the agency’s website says. “Except on Election Day, no excuse is needed to vote a vote-by-mail ballot.”

Trump’s tweets pushing nonsensical conspiracy theories which falsely allege that non-registered voters can cast ballots in California’s election drew a rare fact-check from Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Twitter spokesperson said the tweets contained “potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots.”

“We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections,” said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, adding that Trump’s tweets “may mislead people into thinking they don’t need to register to get a ballot (only registered voters receive ballots).”

Federal Election Commission commissioner Ellen Weintraub on Wednesday posted her own 66-tweet fact-check of Trump’s false claims.

“Voting by mail will not make the 2020 election substantially fraudulent or massively corrupt. There is no basis for that claim. None. Zero. Zip. Nada,” she wrote. “Such falsehoods are not mere words. These falsehoods may well undermine the American people’s faith in our democracy. And the *real* fraud would be if U.S. citizens were deterred from voting and our government reflected the consent of fewer of the governed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“True leaders speak truth,” she added. “Especially in an election season plagued by pandemic, economic uncertainty, and death, the American people deserve nothing less than the truth from our leaders.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Kellyanne Conway voted by mail — before opposing it for other voters: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Kellyanne Conway said voting by mail should not be universal, adding that people should be willing to wait in lines to vote during a pandemic if they are willing to wait in hour-long lines at Georgetown Cupcake. People were swift to point out the flaws in her argument, including that cupcakes are not a constitutional right and that Georgetown Cupcake is actually not allowing people to stand in line right now.

But there's another problem. On Thursday, the Huffington Post reported that Conway herself voted by mail in the 2018 midterm elections.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Research reveals the damage right-wing media has inflicted on America — and it’s just the tip of the iceberg

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

Donald Trump wants to go after social media because Twitter pointed out one of his lies. And, in fact, social media has done a lot of damage to America and the American body politic, with the most visible example being it’s help in putting Donald Trump in the White House in 2016.

But even more concerning should be Fox News and right wing hate radio. A new study out of Columbia university finds that when people in any particular ZIP Code experience a 1% increase in Fox News viewership, it “reduces the propensity to stay at home by 8.9 percentage points compared to the pre-pandemic average.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Texas bar owner bans masks to prevent ‘virtue signaling’ – and kickstarts an online firestorm

Published

50 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

A bar owner in Elgin, Texas, has implemented a new rule for his business: no entry with a mask.

“Due to our concern for our citizens, if they feel the need to wear a mask, then they should probably stay home until it’s safe," read a sign posted outside Liberty Tree Tavern.

Speaking to 9News, bar owner Kevin Smith said he's following social distancing guidelines so the masks are unnecessary.

The bar's Facebook page shared an article on the story, adding the comment: "Just trying to break this cycle of fear and virtue signaling. The CDC, Surgeon General, and even Fauci say, these mask do nothing and can even cause more harm. The county mandate has been lifted, the sun is shining, let's get back to living our lives without fear!"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image