Trump econ advisers torn to shreds for bragging about how low the unemployment rate used to be

The Trump White House Council of Economic Advisers on Friday posted a widely ridiculed tweet in which they boasted about how low the unemployment rate used to be.

“While April’s jobs numbers may astound Americans, the strong economy earlier this year put us in a better position to make temporary economic sacrifices to slow COVID-19’s spread,” the CEA wrote. “After all, the unemployment rate stood at a 50-year low of 3.5 percent only two months ago.”

Since then, however, the unemployment rate has skyrocketed to nearly 15 percent, which is worse than at any time in American history since the Great Depression.

Given this, the CEA’s tweet sparked an avalanche of ridicule — check out some reactions below.

Although this flood is bad, we'd like to remind people how dry everything was last week https://t.co/0ZAjIdO4g0 — becky shmurda's "hot karen" (@jesseltaylor) May 8, 2020

Out of curiosity, how does your cubic model account for job losses resulting from business bankruptcies? — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) May 8, 2020

while it's current position might be described as "at the bottom of the ocean", the titanic was in a strong position mere hours before. — matt lurrie (@mattlurrie) May 8, 2020

OJ Simpson may have murdered his ex-wife, but remember when he was the only player to ever rush for over 2,000 yards in a regular season? After all, that was pretty cool. — Ryan Zamarripa (@ryan_zamarripa) May 8, 2020

grandma's last memories were of low unemployment 😎😎😎😎 — slosifl (@slosifl) May 8, 2020

"Under us, we went to historically good place to a historically bad place. This is an argument we did a good job" LOL — Reg_monkey (@monkey_reg) May 8, 2020

While it is true that Abe is currently fighting for his life, let’s remember that he had previously enjoyed countless nights of drama and comedy here at Ford’s Theatre. — Matt Wilt (@MattWilt803) May 8, 2020

So true. Also, the 76,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19 were alive before they got the virus — Daniel Rubin (@DanielYRubin) May 8, 2020

"Guys, it only took us two months to turn record low unemployment into record high unemployment!" pic.twitter.com/N12XAIH8Rz — Eric Schmidt (@iknowthenumber) May 8, 2020

Other than that how was the play Mrs. Lincoln? — Paul McNamara (@buzzblog) May 8, 2020