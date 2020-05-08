Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump econ advisers torn to shreds for bragging about how low the unemployment rate used to be

Published

1 min ago

on

The Trump White House Council of Economic Advisers on Friday posted a widely ridiculed tweet in which they boasted about how low the unemployment rate used to be.

“While April’s jobs numbers may astound Americans, the strong economy earlier this year put us in a better position to make temporary economic sacrifices to slow COVID-19’s spread,” the CEA wrote. “After all, the unemployment rate stood at a 50-year low of 3.5 percent only two months ago.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, however, the unemployment rate has skyrocketed to nearly 15 percent, which is worse than at any time in American history since the Great Depression.

Given this, the CEA’s tweet sparked an avalanche of ridicule — check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ex-Jared Kushner employee calls his COVID-19 bungling ‘painfully familiar’ in brutal op-ed

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

Former New York Observer chief editor Elizabeth Spiers, who worked under Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner for years, is not surprised at the way he has completely bungled his responsibilities in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Writing in the Washington Post, Spiers reveals that Kushner's COVID-19 flubs fit the pattern of how he behaved when he was the owner of the New York Observer.

"This is basically Kushner’s modus operandi, and it’s painfully familiar to me because he was my boss," she writes. "When I knew him, he seemed constitutionally incapable of considering the humanity of other people as a starting point. Relationships were primarily transactional, and this failure of empathy permeated everything he did."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Mike Pence caught on hot mic asking to deliver ’empty’ PPE boxes into a nursing home ‘for the camera’

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence, in charge of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, was caught on a hot mic asking if he could carry empty boxes of what had housed personal protective equipment (PPE) off a van and into the front door of a nursing home “for the cameras.”

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel mocked the vice president.

“Here he is, with no mask on, wheeling boxes of PPEs into a health care center, and doing his best to lift them,” Kimmel said, narrating the video. “What a hero.”

“And since it was going so well, and also because he didn’t realize he had a mic on, Magic Mike decided to keep it going.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Shades of master race’: Trump buried for refusal to wear pandemic mask because he might look weak

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

Donald Trump's apparent refusal to wear a mask due to a belief it would send the wrong message to the public and his supporters was buried in derision by the Daily Beasts's Molly Jong-Fast, who claimed the president must believe he is incapable of getting sick.

According to a report from NBC, the president reportedly told aides he wouldn't wear a mask in public because it would make him look "ridiculous," and might be used in opposition campaign ads leading up to the November election.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image