MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow issued a dire warning about President Donald Trump following his widely-panned coronavirus press conference on Monday.

“In all seriousness, that the president, right now, in the midst of this crisis, is visibly struggling, there’s something wrong or he’s just not doing okay, I don’t know, but the president apparently just is not able to keep it together right now in his public appearances,” Maddow noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is wrong with the president today? We don’t know. Something is wrong,” she said.

“Whether or not you, you know, like the president or not, whether you enjoy his public effect or not on a regular basis, it is clear that there is something wrong and that’s important whenever the president of the United States is visibly unwound like that,” she explained.

Watch:

Trump is ‘visibly struggling’: Maddow says ‘something’s wrong’ with the president