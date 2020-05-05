Trump plans to ‘wind down’ coronavirus task force even as the pandemic still rages: report
According to a breaking report from the New York Times this Tuesday, the Trump administration is planning to “wind down” operations of its coronavirus task force, even as new infections grow by 2 to 4 percent daily, with more than 1,000 people dying each day for over a month.
The report states that it’s not clear if there will be any sort of coronavirus panel to replace it.
‘A nation of magical thinkers’: Michigan professor warns of ‘apocalyptic’ disregard for truth
A professor at the University of Michigan Law School says that the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a "fundamental flaw" in America's education system.
In an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press, Professor Len Niehoff argues that students are not being taught about the importance of evidence in making public health decisions.
"We have failed to teach a subject of critical importance, and as a result have imperiled our health, our economy, and our republic," Niehoff writes. "We teach it in law school. We call it Evidence."
Trump doomed as re-election bid turns into the ‘coronavirus election’: former Bill Clinton political director
According to a strategy paper compiled by former President Bill Clinton's highly regarded political director, Donald Trump has an uphill battle to stay in the Oval Office after the coronavirus pandemic and associated fall-out upended his campaign's re-election plans.
As reported by Axios, Doug Sosnik, "whose 'big thinks' are eagerly awaited by political insiders and activists alike" has surveyed the 2020 election landscape as does not see any upside for the president despite his ability to fire up his rabid base.
Bar owner calls in ‘armed vigilantes’ to protest Texas coronavirus restrictions — and she joins them in jail
An armed protest against Texas stay-at-home orders ended with eight arrests.
More than 20 demonstrators and members of the armed protest group Open Texas rallied outside Big Daddy Zane's Bar late Monday afternoon following another demonstration at Anytime Fitness in Odessa, complaining that social distancing measures were unconstitutional, reported the Opelika Auburn News.
“When we help businesses open up, support them," said Open Texas member and online personal trainer Philip Archibald. "We get them some revenue and we get them back on their feet. We are only going to reopen the country by empowering people and helping them stand up and getting them back off their knees.”