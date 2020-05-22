Quantcast
Trump’s bank account information displayed for the public to see by press secretary

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump generally gives his paycheck for the presidency to government causes he deems important. This quarter to brag about Trump’s check, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany flashed the check for the world to see.

The New York Times noticed the accidental moment that could lead to a lot of fraud problems.

“But on Friday, Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, did not just reveal that the president was sending his salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to help ‘support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain and combat the coronavirus,’” said the report.

While most honest Americans aren’t likely to try and use the account information, the pesky Nigerian Prince that keeps emailing you may see it as an opportunity.

“The $100,000 check she held up like a prop appeared to be a real check from Capital One, complete with the relevant details. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but an administration official said mock checks were never used in the briefing,” said the Times.

Read the full report. See the video of the press conference below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Texas hits worst unemployment rate on record — 1 in 8 Texans are out of work

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

The state’s April jobless rate was 12.8% — Texas’ worst monthly tally on record.

That number, included in the Labor Department’s monthly report released Friday, is the government’s clearest and most comprehensive look at the economic devastation in Texas since the coronavirus pandemic first swept the state in March.

Previously, the state’s worst-ever monthly unemployment rate was 9.2% in November 1986, as Texas reeled from the last big oil bust. Now, with more than 2 million Texans who have filed for unemployment during the outbreak, the contracting oil industry is only part of the state’s economic problems.

‘Do not trust Jeff Sessions’: Trump slams his former AG in Twitter rant

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

On Friday, during a long string of tweets boosting various GOP candidates, President Donald Trump laid into his former Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, claiming that he "let our country down" by recusing himself and allowing the "Fraudulent Mueller Scam" to happen.

3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda! https://t.co/pCi7jftce2 https://t.co/sAn1VbxNwc

Bill Barr’s DOJ gets involved in GOP lawmaker’s suit to gut Illinois’ stay-at-home order

Published

42 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that the Department of Justice has filed a statement of interest in a lawsuit filed by a GOP legislator challenging the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D-IL).

"After Pritzker, an outspoken Trump critic, moved to have the lawsuit filed by state Rep. Darren Bailey heard in federal court earlier this week, Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said in a statement that 'the Governor of Illinois owes it to the people of Illinois to allow his state’s courts to adjudicate the question of whether Illinois law authorizes orders he issued to respond to COVID-19,'" reported Allison Quinn.

