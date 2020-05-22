Trump’s bank account information displayed for the public to see by press secretary

President Donald Trump generally gives his paycheck for the presidency to government causes he deems important. This quarter to brag about Trump’s check, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany flashed the check for the world to see.

The New York Times noticed the accidental moment that could lead to a lot of fraud problems.

“But on Friday, Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, did not just reveal that the president was sending his salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to help ‘support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain and combat the coronavirus,’” said the report.

While most honest Americans aren’t likely to try and use the account information, the pesky Nigerian Prince that keeps emailing you may see it as an opportunity.

“The $100,000 check she held up like a prop appeared to be a real check from Capital One, complete with the relevant details. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but an administration official said mock checks were never used in the briefing,” said the Times.

Read the full report. See the video of the press conference below: