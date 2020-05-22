Trump’s bank account information displayed for the public to see by press secretary

The New York Times noticed the accidental moment that could lead to a lot of fraud problems.
“But on Friday, Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, did not just reveal that the president was sending his salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to help ‘support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain and combat the coronavirus,’” said the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
While most honest Americans aren’t likely to try and use the account information, the pesky Nigerian Prince that keeps emailing you may see it as an opportunity.
“The $100,000 check she held up like a prop appeared to be a real check from Capital One, complete with the relevant details. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but an administration official said mock checks were never used in the briefing,” said the Times.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
The state’s April jobless rate was 12.8% — Texas’ worst monthly tally on record.
That number, included in the Labor Department’s monthly report released Friday, is the government’s clearest and most comprehensive look at the economic devastation in Texas since the coronavirus pandemic first swept the state in March.
Previously, the state’s worst-ever monthly unemployment rate was 9.2% in November 1986, as Texas reeled from the last big oil bust. Now, with more than 2 million Texans who have filed for unemployment during the outbreak, the contracting oil industryis only part of the state’s economic problems.
On Friday, during a long string of tweets boosting various GOP candidates, President Donald Trump laid into his former Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, claiming that he "let our country down" by recusing himself and allowing the "Fraudulent Mueller Scam" to happen.
On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that the Department of Justice has filed a statement of interest in a lawsuit filed by a GOP legislator challenging the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D-IL).
"After Pritzker, an outspoken Trump critic, moved to have the lawsuit filed by state Rep. Darren Bailey heard in federal court earlier this week, Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said in a statement that 'the Governor of Illinois owes it to the people of Illinois to allow his state’s courts to adjudicate the question of whether Illinois law authorizes orders he issued to respond to COVID-19,'" reported Allison Quinn.