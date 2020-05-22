Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s praise of an anti-Semite’s ‘good bloodlines’ triggers furious backlash

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

President Donald Trump once again is dog-whistling to his base. While delivering a campaign-style speech at a Michigan Ford auto plant that’s been retooled to manufacture personal protective gear, Trump decided to take a walk into history and praise the company’s founder, the infamous anti-Semite Henry Ford.

Henry Ford gave America the Model T,  mass production, and after death, the non-profit Ford Foundation, but he also was an anti-Semite who reportedly blamed Jewish people for World War I and World War II, published anti-Semitic propaganda, and was a Nazi sympathizer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ford is the only American mentioned by name in Hitler’s notorious ‘Mein Kampf,’” according to Religion News Service.
President Trump has repeatedly called Ford “legendary.”

On Thursday, Trump praised the anti-Semitic Nazi sympathizer for having “good bloodlines.”

Social media users grew furious.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker fact-checked on not wearing a face covering: ‘Oxygen masks are not the same’

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

One Arizona state lawmaker said she's not wearing protective equipment because she's reviewed the scientific literature and believes it could harm her health.

"I have 17 pre-COVID scientific, peer-reviewed studies/references that detail the health risks of prolonged wearing of face masks," Republican state Rep. Kelly Townsend posted on Twitter. "Therefore, I will not be wearing one today."

"Mask-wearers should have nothing to worry about, if they work," she added, with the hashtag #MyBodyMyChoice and a picture of printer paper.

https://twitter.com/KellyTownsend11/status/1262782877181202433

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Not their fault’: Trump tells Michigan not to blame Ford Motors for his refusal to wear a mask

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump defended his refusal to wear a mask while visiting a Ford plant on Thursday evening.

"President Donald Trump on Thursday did not wear a mask for coronavirus protection during the public part of touring a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan, despite a state law and company policy requiring facial coverings there," CNBC reported. "Trump, who has consistently refused to wear a mask in public, was visiting Ford’s Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti, which has a policy of requiring masks there."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Is Bill Barr trying to rewrite the conclusions of the Mueller report?

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr held a series of previously unreported meetings last spring with the prosecutor he tapped to review former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image