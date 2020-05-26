US author Joyce Carol Oates wins France’s richest book prize
US writer Joyce Carol Oates, so often a bridesmaid for the Nobel literature prize, won France’s richest books prize Monday.
The Cino del Duca World Prize, which is worth 200,000 euros ($218,000), is often seen as a stepping stone to the Nobel, with Andrei Sakharov, Mario Vargas Llosa and the French novelist Patrick Modiano all winning it before going on to Nobel glory.
Five of Oates’ books, including her novel “Blonde”, which chronicled the inner life of Marilyn Monroe, have been finalists for the Pulitzer Prize, without ever winning.
However, the 81-year-old has won the US National Book Award and a host of other accolades for her more than 60 novels, short story collections, plays and a memoir, “Lost Landscape”.
Regularly tipped for the Nobel, Oates has been hailed for fearlessly walking into some of the most contentious debates in US society, with her novel, “A Book of American Martyrs”, turning on the murder of a doctor in an abortion clinic.
An avid Twitter user, she shares pictures of her cats in between frequent digs at US President Donald Trump, who she has branded a “lunatic”.
“Every day he’s setting these little fires all over” while a “more dangerous fire… is corroding away, one by one, the things that we hold dear,” she said last year.
hard to see why a part-time corrupt & incompetent President is not more desirable than full-time. am I missing something? https://t.co/bHAwuhDxhZ
— Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) May 25, 2020
The prize is named after an Italian-born businessman, film producer and philanthropist and run by the Institut de France, which includes the Academie Francaise, the guardian of the French language and its official dictionary.
It was due to be handed to Oates in Paris next month but the ceremony has been cancelled because of the coronavirus.
(AFP)
US author Joyce Carol Oates wins France’s richest book prize
US writer Joyce Carol Oates, so often a bridesmaid for the Nobel literature prize, won France's richest books prize Monday.
The Cino del Duca World Prize, which is worth 200,000 euros ($218,000), is often seen as a stepping stone to the Nobel, with Andrei Sakharov, Mario Vargas Llosa and the French novelist Patrick Modiano all winning it before going on to Nobel glory.
Five of Oates' books, including her novel "Blonde", which chronicled the inner life of Marilyn Monroe, have been finalists for the Pulitzer Prize, without ever winning.
Australian media to be tried for contempt over Pell reporting
Dozens of Australian journalists and news organizations will go on trial in November for allegedly violating a gag order barring coverage of Cardinal George Pell's sex crimes case, a judge said Tuesday.
Rupert Murdoch's Nationwide News and the former Fairfax group, now owned by broadcaster Nine, are among 12 companies facing contempt charges along with 18 leading editors and reporters.
If convicted, the journalists face prison terms of up to five years and the media organizations fines of up to Aus$500,000 ($328,000).
The presiding judge issued the gag to prevent news of the court proceedings from prejudicing jurors in what was expected to be a second trial against Pell over his now-quashed conviction for child sex abuse.
Hong Kong leader tries to reassure investors rattled by China law
China's plans to impose a new security law on Hong Kong will not erode freedoms, the city's leader said Tuesday, as she tried to reassure international businesses and foreign governments alarmed by the proposal.
Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the controversial law would "only target a handful of lawbreakers" but she would not be drawn on what actions and opinions would be deemed illegal once the legislation is passed.
Her comments came as the commander of China's military garrison in Hong Kong warned the law would "punish any acts of separatism".