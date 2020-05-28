Quantcast
WATCH: Man holds black DoorDash driver at gunpoint for delivering food to an Arizona apartment complex

2 hours ago

A man in Mesa, Arizona, is facing assault and weapons charges after he allegedly held a delivery driver at gunpoint this Sunday, 12News reports.

Police say Valentino Tejeda pulled a gun on 24-year-old Dimitri Mills in the parking lot of Tejeda’s apartment complex, and when Mills and his girlfriend tried to explain they were making a food delivery to a neighbor, Tejeda still insisted that Mills, who is black, was somehow a threat.

“He was like, ‘No, no, no, you’re stalking,'” Mills said, adding that he had never met Tejeda before the incident. Mills’ girlfriend captured the incident on video and also managed to call police.

“I think it was a racial thing,” Mills said. “I don’t think it was mental health because I was telling the guy, ‘Here, dude, this is what’s going on. Calm down, lower your weapon,’ and he’s past that.”

When police arrived, they ordered Tejeda to drop his weapon, which he did. He was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct involving weapons.

Watch 12News’ report below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
