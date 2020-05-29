WATCH: Prisoners at Chicago correctional facility bang on the walls in solidarity with protesters
On Friday, as protests raged across the nation over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Chicago protesters were joined by the inmates of a correctional facility, who audibly banked on the walls in solidarity.
Watch below:
Not sure if you can hear…but the people locked inside the correctional center are banging on the walls like crazy. #chicagoprotest pic.twitter.com/e4bMxtiAh9
— Jonathan Ballew (@JCB_Journo) May 30, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
"We love you" the crowd chants to those inside.#chicagoprotest pic.twitter.com/kH1Ch0T7nA
— Jonathan Ballew (@JCB_Journo) May 30, 2020
Lights flashing inside #chicagoprotest pic.twitter.com/Ohv5zrEJgQ
— Jonathan Ballew (@JCB_Journo) May 30, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: