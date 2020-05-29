Quantcast
WATCH: Prisoners at Chicago correctional facility bang on the walls in solidarity with protesters

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, as protests raged across the nation over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Chicago protesters were joined by the inmates of a correctional facility, who audibly banked on the walls in solidarity.

Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
Rudy Giuliani hilariously ridiculed for cryptic tweet: ‘World’s most expensive lawyer strikes again’

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

On Friday evening, President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tweeted a single hash symbol.

#

— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 30, 2020

Commenters on social media had no idea what Giuliani meant by tweeting this. But they had a lot of fun with it.

&

GOP governor can keep secret COVID-19 nursing home outbreak information: judge

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

The Republican governor of Arizona has won a legal victory to keep secret information on COVID-19 outbreaks in the state's nursing homes.

"A judge late Friday afternoon ruled that Gov. Doug Ducey's administration may keep secret information about the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes, saying the state's privacy laws trump Arizona's Public Records law," AZ Central reported Friday.

"Media outlets, including The Arizona Republic, had requested records that included the number of nursing home residents that had tested positive for the new coronavirus, as well as the number of residents that have been transferred to or from an acute care facility," the publication reported. "Coury ruled that because those requests were for 'medical information' they were 'confidential' under state law."

‘What the hell is going on?’ NYC mayor blasted by comptroller for NYPD violence against protesters

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

The mayor of New York City was blasted by the city's comptroller for the NYPD's violent response to anti-police violence protesters.

Comptroller Scott Stringer blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio after video emerged of NYPD officers beating protesters with batons.

"What the hell is going on?" Stringer asked.

"You can’t criticize the Minneapolis Police in the morning and not hold your own accountable in the evening," he argued.

