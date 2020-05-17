Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You’re discriminating against me!’ Woman plays the victim after store won’t let her shop without a mask

Published

1 hour ago

on

Another maskless person has lost her mind after being denied service because she refused to take coronavirus precautions. She claimed she had a “medical condition” that prevented her from wearing one.

The woman uploaded the video, presumably expecting sympathy, but she ultimately ended up on the sub-Reddit “Public Freakout.”

After being told she couldn’t shop without a mask, she asked for the manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

“OK, I need to talk to a manager,” she said.

The worker at the shop told her that they would be happy to provide her with a mask if she wanted one.

“I’m not wearing a mask,” she said.

The manager told her that he couldn’t let her in without a mask.

“OK, where are the rules and regulations that state that,” she asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Regulations?” the manager asks.

“Because you’re discriminating against me now, do you know that?”

It goes downhill from there with her demanding a card for the owners of the store. She also filmed a diligent worker spraying down the handles of the cards to disinfect them for customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Washington Republican won’t seek reelection after investigation says he ‘engaged in domestic terrorism’

Published

53 mins ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

Republican state Rep. Matt Shea announced that he will not seek reelection after an investigation said that he "engaged in domestic terrorism."

According to The Seattle Times, the Washington official didn't file to run again for his office, though he did file to run as a Republican precinct committee officer.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You’re discriminating against me!’ Woman plays the victim after store won’t let her shop without a mask

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

Another maskless person has lost her mind after being denied service because she refused to take coronavirus precautions. She claimed she had a "medical condition" that prevented her from wearing one.

The woman uploaded the video, presumably expecting sympathy, but she ultimately ended up on the sub-Reddit "Public Freakout."

After being told she couldn't shot without a mask, she asked for the manager.

"OK, I need to talk to a manager," she said.

The worker at the shop told her that they would be happy to provide her with a mask if she wanted one.

"I'm not wearing a mask," she said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Long overdue’ antitrust cases brewing against Google at state and federal level

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

Anti-monopoly groups are celebrating news that the Justice Department and state attorneys general are investigating online behemoth Google for possible antitrust cases.

"An antitrust case against Google is long overdue, said Sarah Miller, executive director of the Economic Liberties Project. "We hope that state attorneys general and the Department of Justice Antitrust Division address the long-standing monopoly power of Google, which has more than 90% of the mobile search market and, alongside Facebook, dominates digital advertising."

News of the investigation and the likely filing of a case broke Friday in the Wall Street Journal, which quoted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as saying his office had issued subpoenas to the company an impacted third parties.

Continue Reading
 
 