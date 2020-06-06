6 facts about Juneteenth, which marks the last day of slavery
ATLANTA — June 19 marks a pivotal point in American history. On June 19, 1865, the last slaves in Texas and more broadly the Confederate South were freed.Nationally and in cities like Atlanta, the day has been celebrated with parades, plays and other festivities that honor the African-American culture that developed during and after slavery. With COVID-19 on the horizon, some of those events will not take place due to social distancing. Efforts like HellaJuneteenth, a California advocacy campaign, has invited folks to honor the holiday in a virtual space and by pushing to recognize the day as …
Latest Headlines
6 facts about Juneteenth, which marks the last day of slavery
ATLANTA — June 19 marks a pivotal point in American history. On June 19, 1865, the last slaves in Texas and more broadly the Confederate South were freed.Nationally and in cities like Atlanta, the day has been celebrated with parades, plays and other festivities that honor the African-American culture that developed during and after slavery. With COVID-19 on the horizon, some of those events will not take place due to social distancing. Efforts like HellaJuneteenth, a California advocacy campaign, has invited folks to honor the holiday in a virtual space and by pushing to recognize the day as ... (more…)
COVID-19
Florida sees a record 2,783 daily coronavirus cases as state total hits 80,000
MIAMI — Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday morning confirmed 2,783 additional cases of COVID-19, setting another daily total record high since the start of the pandemic. The state now has a total of 80,109 confirmed cases.Previously, the highest daily total recorded was on Saturday when 2,581 cases were reported. There were also 55 new deaths announced Tuesday, raising the statewide death toll to 2,993.The state slowly began to reopen in May. Now in June, most businesses across the state are open at limited capacity with social distancing regulations in place to reduce the risk of COVID... (more…)
2020 Election
‘Open love letter to cops’: Americans slam Trump for turning address on police reform into ‘tone deaf’ campaign rally
President Donald Trump was slated to deliver a Rose Garden address on "Safe Policing for Safe Communities," and sign an executive order on police reform on Tuesday at noon. Instead, Trump showed up late, and shortly into his remarks decided to go off-script and deliver a campaign rally speech, televised live by all the major news networks, during which he bragged about the former rate of unemployment for Black Americans, his support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and attacked the Obama administration.
Trump has spent the past few minutes in his speech announcing an executive order on policing reform talking about how good the economy was before the coronavirus pandemic.