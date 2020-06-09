Quantcast
Connect with us

A federal judge who accused Barr of ‘distorting’ the Mueller report has read an unredacted version — and now he’s demanding some answers

Published

1 min ago

on

The Mueller report hasn’t been in the headlines much in 2020, a year that has found reporters heavily focused on the Ukraine scandal, President Donald Trump’s acquittal on two articles of impeachment, the coronavirus pandemic, former Vice President Joe Biden’s surge in the Democratic presidential primary and — most recently — the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. But the Mueller report is still a compelling read, and a federal judge is demanding some answers after confirming, on June 8, that he has read an unredacted version of the lengthy document.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton, according to Law & Crime’s Matt Naham, has ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to answer questions “regarding certain redactions of the Mueller Report” at a hearing now set for July 20. In the past, Walton has been critical of Attorney General William Barr’s response to the Mueller Report, asserting that Barr, in 2019, “distorted” the findings of former special counsel Robert Mueller. And now that Walton has read the Mueller Report in unredacted form, he is more concerned than ever about Barr’s response to it.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Walton — like so many other Americans — has been working remotely. But the judge, Naham notes, has “made clear that he has some questions that the DOJ cannot answer remotely.”

Walton asserted, “Having reviewed the unredacted version of the Mueller Report, the court cannot assess the merits of certain redactions without further representations from the Department (of Justice). However, because the court must discuss the substance of the redactions with the Department, and because such a discussion cannot occur remotely due to the lack of a secure connection between the Court and the Department…. the status conference currently scheduled for June 18, 2020, is VACATED.”

With Walton having “vacated” the June 18 conference, he has ordered the DOJ to appear at the July 20 hearing in order to “address the court’s questions regarding certain redactions of the Mueller Report.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Hospitalized Buffalo protester has a three-word response to Trump’s Twitter attacks

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s attack on hospitalized Buffalo protester Martin Gugino drew widespread shock and condemnation on Tuesday -- and now Gugino himself has responded.

In a statement issued to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, the 75-year-old New York resident replied to Trump's tweet by writing, "No comment other than Black lives matter."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Weakened’ Trump increasingly unable to get aides to do his dirty work as election looms: legal columnists

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

In a column for The Atlantic, two editors from Lawfare pointed out that Donald Trump is increasingly having problems getting officials in his administration to cater to his whims as the president looks like he might not be re-elected.

According to Benjamin Wittes and Quinta Jurecic, the president has never been in a weaker position.

Writing, "Last week began with one of the ugliest—and potentially most dangerous—spectacles of Donald Trump’s presidency: the nation’s leader, having declared himself 'your president of law and order,' striding across a park violently cleared of peaceful protesters by police firing chemical irritants," the two legal observers claimed that Trump is trying to act like an authoritarian -- but the crowds weren't taking his bait and provide him with the opportunity to build up his law and order credentials.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kentucky county commissioner resigns after her son calls George Floyd protests ‘Planet of the Apes’

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

The county commissioner in Ashland, Kentucky, has resigned her post after she failed to condemn a racist Facebook message authored by her son, WOWK reports.

“Anyone who knows me knows my heart and I have always tried have the best interests of all of Ashland’s citizens as my only motivation as a city commissioner,” Patricia Steen said a statement addressed to the city's leaders. “With that said, believe my presence on the commission would only be a distraction from the work the commission has before it and I have therefore decided to resign my seat on the commission effective immediately.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image