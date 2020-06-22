Advice to young activists from a 101-year-old historian: The 2020 census matters
These last months have been a stressful and difficult time in the history of our country. I say that with some experience behind me. I’m 101 years old.I was born during the 1918 influenza pandemic. My grandparents were born slaves. My parents were sharecroppers in Alabama before moving to Chicago when I was 3 years old. I fought Nazis in Europe during World War II, and I organized the Chicago delegation to Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 March on Washington as the civil rights movement took wings.The murder of George Floyd was shocking in its cruelty, but the circumstances were all too familiar….
Latest Headlines
Advice to young activists from a 101-year-old historian: The 2020 census matters
These last months have been a stressful and difficult time in the history of our country. I say that with some experience behind me. I’m 101 years old.I was born during the 1918 influenza pandemic. My grandparents were born slaves. My parents were sharecroppers in Alabama before moving to Chicago when I was 3 years old. I fought Nazis in Europe during World War II, and I organized the Chicago delegation to Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 March on Washington as the civil rights movement took wings.The murder of George Floyd was shocking in its cruelty, but the circumstances were all too familiar.... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Trump slammed for ‘campaign of hate’ after saying he called for less COVID-19 testing
As coronavirus cases continue to increase nationwide, President Donald Trump is drawing criticism for his Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma from a number of angles, including his suggestion that he encouraged officials to slow down testing for Covid-19 and his unauthorized use of a song to promote "a campaign of hate."
Trump said at the rally that the nation has tested 25 million people. "When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases."
"So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please.' They test and they test," said Trump.
Ex-Trump aide Bolton says North Korea’s Kim laughing at US president
Former US national security advisor John Bolton said Sunday he thinks North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "gets a huge laugh" over US counterpart Donald Trump's perception of their relationship.
Bolton spoke to ABC News for his first interview ahead of the Tuesday release of his tell-all book, which contains many damning allegations against Trump.
When journalist Martha Raddatz asked if Trump "really believes Kim Jong Un loves him," Bolton replied he could see no other explanation.
"I think Kim Jong Un gets a huge laugh out of this," Bolton said. "These letters that the president has shown to the press... are written by some functionary in the North Korean Workers Party agitprop office.