After forbidding employees from wearing Black Lives Matter symbolism, Starbucks offers its own tamer version
Just two years after Starbucks faced a high-profile reckoning over how Black people are treated in its stores, the coffee giant is facing more backlash for its ban on employees wearing Black Lives Matter symbols at work, which it belatedly reversed under pressure Friday.Critics took to social media earlier this week to flay the Seattle-based retailer and self-styled corporate progressive over reports that employees had been barred from wearing clothing or accessories with Black Lives Matter logos.The company’s argument: The BLM message might be misconstrued.“…(T)here are agitators who misconst…
2020 Election
Trump aides were furious when ‘That woman!’ Melania refused to come to DC to ‘calm’ the president down: report
According to yet another excerpt from an upcoming book on Melania Trump's relationship Donald Trump -- including the early presidential years -- the Washington Post reports that friends and aides of the president with furious that the first lady held out on joining the president at the White House with one Trump pal reportedly exclaiming, "That woman! She will be the end of him."
Latest Headlines
Florida congressman announces bill to establish Orlando’s Pulse nightclub as a national memorial
ORLANDO, Fla. — On the fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people and wounded over 50 people, U.S. Rep. Darren Soto announced legislation, along with Rep. Stephanie Murphy and Rep. Val Demings, that would establish the nightclub as a national memorial site.“I am pleased to announce that Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has committed to bringing our bill to the House floor for a vote before the end of June,” Soto said in a statement.The proposed legislation would grant a federal designation to honor the lives taken in the shooting as well as the survivors, first respond... (more…)
Breaking Banner
‘We killed Eric Garner’: Former NYPD spokesman confesses to cops’ culpability in famed police brutality case
On Saturday, the New York Post reported that Michael DeBonis, a former NYPD spokesman and detective, published an emotional condemnation of the killing of Eric Garner on Instagram.
“We killed Eric Garner,” wrote DeBonis, acknowledging that, “In writing this post I’m fully aware that some of my cop friends may call me a traitor, a hypocrite or even un follow me.”
The arrest of Garner for selling loose cigarettes “was legal, the initial forced [sic] used to stop him from resisting was fine," wrote DeBonis, "but in the end … WE PUNISHED HIM FOR RESISTING ARREST … WE WATCHED HIM DIE … WE DIDN’T EVEN SIT HIM UP AND RENDER HIM BASIC AID.”