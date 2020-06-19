Arizona man who lost family to COVID-19 tells CNN reporter that he won’t wear a mask because it’s a ‘placebo’
An Arizona man who has lost family members to the novel coronavirus is nonetheless insisting that we won’t wear a face mask because it is a “placebo” that doesn’t prevent the spread of the disease.
Despite the fact that scientists recommend wearing face masks to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the man told CNN reporter Kyung Lah that he didn’t feel the need to wear one.
“Right now there’s coronavirus, but Arizona’s handling it bad and they don’t seem to care,” he said. “We’re kind of, like, free and open and we don’t have a lot of restrictions here, so this is going to continue to get worse until they do something about it.”
“You’re not wearing a mask,” Lah observed.
“I think masks are good but they kind of act as a placebo to some extent,” he said. “I have family who’s been lost to coronavirus, so I should be wearing a mask.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
CNN
Trump is ‘covering up’ America’s COVID-19 deaths: NYT’s Charles Blow
New York Times columnist Charles Blow on Friday accused President Donald Trump of costing Americans' lives by once again downplaying the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.
Even as new cases surge in states like Florida, Texas, California, and Arizona, Trump has claimed that the virus is "dying out" and said he doesn't believe there will be a second wave of infections this fall.
Blow said that Trump's cavalier attitude toward the virus shows that he's largely indifferent to Americans who are suffering because of the disease.
"American citizens are dying, and the president is not doing enough to prevent those people from dying," he said. "These are human beings. They're not -- they're not disposable, they're not collateral damage. They're dying, and it's the president who's letting them die. It's the president who is covering up about the fact they're dying."
CNN
Mick Mulvaney cornered by CNN’s Jim Sciutto over damning Bolton book allegations
Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Friday got grilled by CNN's Jim Sciutto over damning allegations made by former national security adviser John Bolton in his new book.
During the interview, Mulvaney tried to claim that Bolton was flat-out lying about President Donald Trump asking Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win the 2020 election by asking him to buy up American agricultural products.
"Did the president talk about the Chinese buying more american products, yes, he talked about that every time he talked to President Xi," Mulvaney said. "Would it be good for the country and thus good for the president's re-election chances? Yes, it would be. But to put those two statements together, that's bizarre."