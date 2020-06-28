Quantcast
Connect with us

Armed St. Louis couple comes out waving AR-15 at Black Lives Matter protesters

Published

4 mins ago

on

A St. Louis couple came out of their home Sunday, waving their guns and threatening Black Lives Matter protesters.

The protesters were in the Central West End, on Lake Ave. in St. Louis protesting Mayor Lyda Krewson, who doxxed BLM protesters during a Facebook Live event.

Krewson was doing her regularly scheduled press conference about the coronavirus on Friday when she was asked about the protests. She claimed that the conversation about policing “wasn’t really a two-way conversation… because there was a very loud response from the demonstrators.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters had sent her, in writing, some ideas and requests. Mayor Krewson then began reading aloud the suggestions along with the names and addresses of the people who sent them.

She has since deleted the video of the doxxing, but it prompted a protest of her from organizers demanding she resign.

When the protesters were marching against Krewson, an armed couple came from a ritzy home with a handgun and what appears to be an AR-15.

According to St. Louis Dispatch photographer Laurie Skrivan, the couple did point the guns at the protesters.

You can see photos below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Armed St. Louis couple comes out waving AR-15 at Black Lives Matter protesters

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 28, 2020

By

A St. Louis couple came out of their home Sunday, waving their guns and threatening Black Lives Matter protesters.

The protesters were in the Central West End, on Lake Ave. in St. Louis protesting Mayor Lyda Krewson, who doxxed BLM protesters during a Facebook Live event.

Krewson was doing her regularly scheduled press conference about the coronavirus on Friday when she was asked about the protests. She claimed that the conversation about policing “wasn’t really a two-way conversation… because there was a very loud response from the demonstrators."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White lady starts throwing food in Latino market when she’s told to put mask back on

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 28, 2020

By

A white lady was caught on video over the weekend having a complete meltdown in a Latino-American supermarket in Dallas, Texas.

The Fiesta Market manager politely told the woman to put on a mask only to have her start throwing food from her basket in anger. Item after item was chucked onto the floor, from frozen chicken to chips.

The woman filming the incident explained in Spanish that the latest "Karen" was asked to put her mask back on at the checkout stand. She had apparently worn the mask the whole time through her shopping trip.

Texas has experienced such a huge increase in coronavirus cases that the GOP governor has decided to pause reopening and shutdown some bars in the state. Dallas, in particular, has been a hotbed of COVID-19 cases, and Houston announced this week that they were running out of ICU beds. Texas experienced a record number of hospitalizations for the past 16 days in a row.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Several’ US soldiers were killed by Afghan insurgents that were paid by Russia: report

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 28, 2020

By

The Russian bounties resulted in the deaths of several U.S. service members in Afghanistan, the Washington Post reported Sunday. These deaths were from 2018 and 2019, according to the report so it's unclear what the number of soldiers could be. There were 10 deaths in Afghanistan in 2018 and 16 in 2019, so reporters are trying to gather the exact number of those deaths that resulted in bounty cash from Russia.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image